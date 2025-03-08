Kannada actress Ranya Rao confesses to gold smuggling as DRI uncovers 17.29 crore haul: Report

Kannada actress Ranya Rao, who was arrested on Monday for allegedly smuggling gold from Dubai to India, has admitted to possessing 17 gold bars, according to sources in the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), as reported by PTI. Her arrest marks a significant breakthrough in a high-profile case that has captured public attention. Kannada actress Ranya Rao was arrested from the Kempagowda International Airport.

Ranya, the stepdaughter of Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. Chairman and Managing Director, DGP K Ramachandra Rao, was taken into custody by DRI officials on March 3. During questioning, she revealed details about her background, stating that she is the daughter of businessman K S Hegdesh, who is involved in the real estate sector. She also disclosed that she had traveled extensively to Europe, America, and the Middle East, including Dubai and Saudi Arabia. Ranya, who studied up to the 12th grade, has worked as a film actress and wildlife photographer. She currently resides in Bengaluru with her husband, Jatin Hukkeri, an architect.

A special court handling economic offenses granted the DRI three days’ custody of the actress after she was detained at Bengaluru airport for allegedly attempting to smuggle 14.2 kg of gold from Dubai. Investigators noted that Ranya, whose passport identifies her as Harshavardini Ranya, had made 27 trips to Dubai in the past six months, raising suspicions about the nature of these frequent visits.

According to DRI officials, the seized gold bars are valued at ₹12.56 crore. Further searches at her residence uncovered additional gold jewelry worth ₹2.06 crore and Indian currency amounting to ₹2.67 crore. The cumulative value of the recovered assets in the case stands at ₹17.29 crore, including properties worth ₹4.73 crore. Authorities described this seizure as one of the most significant gold smuggling busts at Bengaluru airport in recent times, dealing a major blow to organized smuggling operations.

(With PTI inputs)