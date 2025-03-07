7,000 cr allotted to improve infrastructure in Bengaluru: Karnataka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday announced ₹7,000 crore for improving infrastructure in Bengaluru, an increase of ₹4,000 crore from what is allotted annually. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah,.(PTI)

In order to strengthen the 'Brand Bengaluru' Plan, ₹1,800 crore has been set aside for 21 schemes during the financial year 2024-25, he said while presenting his 16th budget in the Assembly.

"Our government gives priority to basic infrastructure in Bengaluru city which makes a major contribution to the state's economy. The yearly grant of ₹3,000 crore being provided will be enhanced to ₹7,000 crore in the current year. A new Special Purpose Vehicle will be established to utilise these grants and implement major developmental works on priority," he said.

Under the 'Brand Bengaluru-Green Bengaluru', works related to 14 lakes are under progress through BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) at a cost of ₹35 crore.

"Varthur and Bellandur lake rejuvenation works have been taken up at a cost of ₹234 crore by Bengaluru Development Authority," he said.

The chief minister said that 'Comprehensive Health Programme' will be implemented over the next three years under 'Brand Bengaluru' Plan at a cost of ₹413 crore with the goal of making Bengaluru a city of global health standards.

Stating that metro service plays a vital role in easing congestion in Bengaluru City, he said, "Namma Metro is operating 68 stations along 79.65 km of rail network. It is envisaged to add 98.60 km additional routes to the network in the next two years. It is envisaged to extend the Metro network up to Devanahalli."

According to him, a ₹27,000 crore plan has been prepared to build a 73 km road with the assistance from HUDCO (Housing and Urban Development Corporation) Bank by renaming the long-pending Peripheral Ring Road project as 'Bengaluru Business Corridor'. Land acquisition process has been started by forming separate teams.

The government will provide BBMP and BWSSB (Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board) with financial assistance of ₹3,000 crore for construction of a systematic drainage network and STPs (Sewage Treatment Plants) to control climate change induced flooding in Bengaluru.

"The government has stood guarantee to BBMP for an amount of ₹19,000 crore for undertaking the North-South and the East-West corridors (tunnels) at a cost of ₹40,000 crore," he said.

The chief minister said to mitigate vehicular congestion and to ensure smooth movement of traffic, it is intended to make major roads of Bengaluru city signal-free corridors.

In addition, a 40.5 km double-decker flyover will be constructed at a cost of ₹8,916 crore along with Namma Metro Phase- 3 Project and a network of 300 km additional roads will be constructed at a cost of ₹3,000 crore utilising canal buffer zones, he said.

The arterial and sub-arterial road network in BBMP area measuring 460 km will be developed at a cost of ₹660 crore. Flyovers and Grade Separators of length 120 km will be built in the Bengaluru city, he said.

Also, a Detail Project Report will be prepared for the implementation of Kaveri Stage-6, he added.

The CM said that a state-of-the-art Bengaluru Signature Park will be developed in Devanahalli in 407 acre area and ₹50 crore has already been released to provide connectivity to this area for building a flyover under the state government funds.

He said that the Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project is being implemented at a cost of Rs15,767 crore. The project consists of 148 km length of rail network and 58 railway stations.

"Works for two corridors of the total four corridors is in progress. The tender process for the remaining two corridors will be completed and the project will be implemented in a time-bound manner," Siddaramaiah said.

Presenting the proposal for the Infrastructure Development department, the chief minister said, the Vijayapura Airport being constructed at a cost of ₹348 crore will be operationalised in 2025-26, while ₹53 crore has been released for the construction works of Raichur Airport being undertaken at a total project cost of ₹219 crore.

Meanwhile, the land acquisition process for the Karwar Naval Airport is ongoing. The necessary allocation will be provided in the present year and works will be started, he said.

"Grant of ₹319 crore has been released for the land acquisition process for the expansion of runway at Mysuru Airport. Necessary steps will be taken for utility shifting for this purpose," he added.

Also, a 70 km of railway lines are intended to be doubled on the Baiyappanahalli-Hosur and Yeshwantapura-Channasandra routes with a total estimated cost of ₹812 crore.

"The state government is providing ₹406 crore for these doubling projects. These projects will be dedicated to public service during the current year," he added.