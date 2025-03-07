Karnataka Budget 2025: Major boost for Kannada with research centre, theatre revival, and cultural initiatives

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, in his Karnataka Budget 2025 speech, announced a series of initiatives aimed at preserving and promoting Kannada language, literature, and culture. A grand statue of Thayi Bhuvaneshwari has already been installed in the Vidhana Soudha premises, symbolizing Kannada pride.(AFP FILE PHOTO)

One of the key announcements was the establishment of an International Basava Philosophical and Research Centre in Bengaluru, with an expert committee set to prepare a detailed report on its implementation.

A grand statue of Thayi Bhuvaneshwari has already been installed in the Vidhana Soudha premises, symbolizing Kannada pride. Additionally, a memorial for Seva Dal founder and freedom fighter Dr. NS Hardikar will be built in Ghataprabha, Belagavi district, at a cost of ₹2 crore.

The government has also sanctioned ₹1 crore for the digitalization of 2,500 ancient palm-leaf manuscripts at the Kuvempu Kannada Study Institute in Mysuru University, preserving invaluable historical texts.

A professional theatre Rangayana complex and museum theatre will be developed at Kondajji Betta in Davanagere, with an allocation of ₹3 crore for infrastructure upgrades. Mysuru Rangayana will also receive ₹2 crore for its activities.

To promote literature, the Sahitya Academy Award-winning novel "Swatantryada Ota" by Boluvaru Mohammad Kunhi will be adapted into a stage play and performed across Karnataka, with ₹1 crore allocated for the project. Additionally, the government will publish a book series titled "Kannada Bharati" highlighting the lives of great achievers, including women achievers, with ₹50 lakh set aside for this initiative.

In a bid to support artists, the monthly pension for those in the fields of art, literature, and culture will be increased from ₹2,000 to ₹2,500. A grant of ₹1 crore has also been allocated for constructing a building for the Rashtrakavi G.S. Shivarudrappa Trust in Bengaluru.

The budget also focuses on Karnataka's rich philosophical heritage. A glossary of philosophical terms from Saint Poet Kanakadasa’s works will be prepared and published with a ₹1 crore grant.

Additionally, a new Dr. H Narasimhaiah Authority will be established to honor the renowned educationist, and his alma mater, Government Higher Primary School in Gauribidanur, will be upgraded.

