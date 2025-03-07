Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Mar 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Karnataka government to provide eggs and bananas to students all six days

ByHT News Desk
Mar 07, 2025 02:40 PM IST

Karnataka plans to invest ₹1,500 crore in the midday meal program to combat malnutrition, extending egg distribution to six days a week. 

The Karnataka government has reaffirmed its commitment to tackling malnutrition among schoolchildren by continuing its investment of 1,500 crore in the midday meal program for the upcoming year. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, while presenting the state budget in the Assembly on Friday, highlighted the success of providing eggs six days a week, which has significantly improved student attendance.

Karnataka government to provide eggs to school children all the days.
Karnataka government to provide eggs to school children all the days.

Currently, around 53 lakh students receive eggs or bananas twice a week to combat malnutrition. This initiative has now been extended to six days a week with the assistance of the Azim Premji Foundation. The Chief Minister assured that the government would sustain the program throughout 2025-26.

In addition to eggs and bananas, the distribution of ragi health powder mixed with hot milk will also be expanded. Previously offered three days a week, this nutritious supplement will now be available five days a week. The total cost of this expansion is estimated at 100 crore, with 25% being funded by the state government. The remaining cost will be covered by Shri Sathya Sai Annapoorna Trust, which will contribute the Sai Sure ragi powder mix.

To enhance the effectiveness of the Mid-Day Meal Scheme, the state will allocate 46 crore towards upgrading kitchen facilities in government schools. This funding will be used to procure new kitchen utensils and modernize cooking spaces in 16,347 schools across Karnataka.

The government’s expanded efforts in midday meal programs underscore its focus on improving student health and attendance.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On