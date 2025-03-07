Karnataka government to provide eggs and bananas to students all six days

The Karnataka government has reaffirmed its commitment to tackling malnutrition among schoolchildren by continuing its investment of ₹1,500 crore in the midday meal program for the upcoming year. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, while presenting the state budget in the Assembly on Friday, highlighted the success of providing eggs six days a week, which has significantly improved student attendance. Karnataka government to provide eggs to school children all the days.

Currently, around 53 lakh students receive eggs or bananas twice a week to combat malnutrition. This initiative has now been extended to six days a week with the assistance of the Azim Premji Foundation. The Chief Minister assured that the government would sustain the program throughout 2025-26.

In addition to eggs and bananas, the distribution of ragi health powder mixed with hot milk will also be expanded. Previously offered three days a week, this nutritious supplement will now be available five days a week. The total cost of this expansion is estimated at ₹100 crore, with 25% being funded by the state government. The remaining cost will be covered by Shri Sathya Sai Annapoorna Trust, which will contribute the Sai Sure ragi powder mix.

To enhance the effectiveness of the Mid-Day Meal Scheme, the state will allocate ₹46 crore towards upgrading kitchen facilities in government schools. This funding will be used to procure new kitchen utensils and modernize cooking spaces in 16,347 schools across Karnataka.

The government’s expanded efforts in midday meal programs underscore its focus on improving student health and attendance.