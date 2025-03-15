Ranya Rao gold smuggling case: State police Protocol Officer misused, DRI tells court

A Special Court for Economic Offences has denied bail to actress Ranya Rao in connection with an alleged gold smuggling racket, citing her repeated trips to Dubai and the use of a Karnataka Police Protocol Officer to bypass security checks. Ranya Rao was caught while illegally smuggling gold bars from Dubai to Bengaluru.

According to news agency PTI, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), opposing her bail plea, informed the court that Ranya had traveled to Dubai 27 times since January 2025, raising suspicions about her involvement in an organized smuggling syndicate.

Ranya, who is the stepdaughter of senior IPS officer K Ramachandra Rao, allegedly played a key role in the smuggling operation, which the DRI claims involved hawala transactions to transfer funds from India to Dubai for purchasing gold. The agency told the court that Ranya had not cooperated during her interrogation while in custody.

Presiding judge Vishwanath C Gowdar noted that the case had broader implications for India’s economy and security, stating that the evidence presented so far suggested a "sophisticated" smuggling operation, the PTI report added.

"The accused has a UAE Resident Identity Card and has traveled 27 times to Dubai this year alone, which raises serious concerns. The investigation has also revealed the alleged misuse of a State Police Protocol Officer to facilitate the smuggling," the court said in its order while rejecting the bail plea.

According to the DRI, the racket was not just limited to smuggling gold but also involved international financial transactions through hawala networks. The agency argued that Ranya’s involvement was part of a larger organized syndicate and that granting her bail at this stage could hinder the ongoing probe into the international links.

The court observed that the case was cognizable and non-bailable, with a potential punishment of up to seven years.

"The remand applications placed on record indicate a criminal conspiracy, with accused No.1 (Ranya) colluding with the State Police Protocol Officer for security clearance at airports," the court stated.

With the investigation still ongoing, authorities are now focusing on unraveling the full extent of the smuggling network, including its international connections.

The Judge also said that the accused is capable to manipulate and tamper the evidences as well as witnesses, which consequently hampers the very trial in the case on hand.

"The apprehension of the complainant as to the accused No.1 will throttle the witnesses and flee away from the process of court cannot be ruled out at this juncture," the court observed.

It further stated that prima facie at this juncture, the allegations against Ranya are very much forthcoming and the concealment of the gold by her in the form of gold bars while traveling is very much transpiring her intention.

Gold bars worth ₹12.56 crore were seized from Ranya at Kempegowda International Airport here on March 3 upon her arrival from Dubai, following which searches were conducted at her residence and officials said that gold jewellery worth ₹2.06 crore and ₹2.67 crore in cash were also recovered.

(With agency inputs)

