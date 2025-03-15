Bengaluru doctor assaults elderly in-laws, pulls mangalsutra, booked. Watch video

A Bengaluru-based doctor working at a well-known government hospital has been booked for allegedly assaulting her elderly in-laws at their residence in RHCS Layout, Annapoorneshwari Nagar. the complaint was filed by her 79-year-old father-in-law, J Narasimhaiah.(X/@HateDetectors)

According to The New Indian Express report, the complaint was filed by her 79-year-old father-in-law, J Narasimhaiah, and the Annapoorneshwari Nagar police have registered a case.

According to the complaint, Dr. Priyadarshini N, who is married to dentist Naveen Kumar, allegedly attacked her in-laws on the night of March 10, between 8.30 pm and 9.00 pm.

The doctor, accompanied by another woman, reportedly entered her in-laws' home and verbally abused them before the situation escalated into physical assault, the report added.

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media over the last few days, showing Dr. Priyadarshini shouting at the elderly couple, pulling her mother-in-law’s mangalsutra, and another woman kicking Narasimhaiah.

Watch the video here:

The distressing video also captures children crying in the background as the altercation unfolds.

Naveen Kumar and Dr. Priyadarshini, who got married in 2007 and have children, are in the process of getting a divorce. While Naveen Kumar currently resides with his parents, Dr. Priyadarshini stays separately with their children. The ongoing marital discord is believed to have contributed to the incident.

Narasimhaiah, who is reportedly suffering from heart-related ailments, attempted to intervene during the altercation but was allegedly struck on the head and back by Dr. Priyadarshini. His wife is also said to be suffering from a serious ailment, the TNIE report added.

Following the complaint, Additional Commissioner of Police (West) Vikash Kumar Vikash confirmed that a case has been registered against Dr. Priyadarshini under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including causing hurt (BNS 115(2)), wrongful restraint (BNS 126(2)), criminal intimidation (BNS 351(2)), and intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace (BNS 352). The police have issued a notice summoning her for questioning, and further investigations are underway.

