Ranya Rao smuggling: ‘6 feet tall, African-American accent’, what actor said about man who gave her gold

Kannada actor Ranya Rao, who was arrested for smuggling 14.8 kg of gold worth ₹12.56 crore, revealed about the person who handed her the contraband at Dubai International Airport. As the investigation into the Ranya Rao case is progressing, new and shocking details keep emerging.(Facebook/ Ranya Rao)

Also Read: Ranya Rao gold smuggling case: ED joins probe, conducts raids in Bengaluru

While being interrogated by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), the 33-year-old actor stated that she had received an internet call with instructions to meet a man near the espresso machine in the dining lounge of Gate A, Terminal 3 of Dubai International Airport.

The man she was supposed to meet was described to her on call as wearing an Arab robe or ‘Kandura’. Ranya Rao described the man as over six feet tall, well built, with an African-American accent and wheatish complexion.

Also Read: Actor Ranya Rao tells investigators this was her first attempt at gold smuggling: Report

After she identified the man and met him, they had only a brief exchange, when he gave her two packages wrapped in heavy tarpaulin plastic with gold in them. Ranya Rao claimed this was the first time she was smuggling gold.

Also Read: How actor Ranya Rao avoided security checks before her arrest in gold smuggling case and who enabled it

The actor had already devised an elaborate plan to smuggle the gold. Before she arrived at the airport, she had pieces of tape cut and ready and then proceeded to strap gold bars on her body to conceal them.

During the DRI probe, a constable who assisted Rao claimed that Karnataka DGP Ramachandra Rao, who is the actor's stepfather, had ordered him to help her through airport protocols.

Ranya Rao reportedly watched YouTube videos to plan how to smuggle the gold without capturing attention.

On Thursday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a money laundering case against the Kannada actor, making them one of three agencies investigating the matter.

The DRI has launched a probe into whether there was a large-scale organised smuggling racket behind Ranya Rao. The CBI is also looking into the case.