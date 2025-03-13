Menu Explore
Actor Ranya Rao tells investigators this was her first attempt at gold smuggling: Report

ByHT News Desk
Mar 13, 2025 10:46 AM IST

Ranya Rao was apprehended at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport with gold biscuits strapped to her body.

Actor Ranya Rao, arrested for smuggling 14.2 kg of gold worth 12.56 crore, has claimed that this was her first attempt at gold smuggling.

Kannada film actor Ranya Rao. (File Photo)
Kannada film actor Ranya Rao. (File Photo)

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) took her into custody after she was caught at Bengaluru airport with gold biscuits strapped to her body.

Rao, who is the stepdaughter of Karnataka DGP K Ramachandra Rao, told investigators that she was instructed by unknown callers to collect the gold from Dubai and deliver it to Bengaluru, India Today reported.

She said she had been receiving calls from foreign numbers for two weeks before the trip and was directed to pick up the gold at Terminal 3 of Dubai Airport.

During questioning, Rao provided conflicting statements about her involvement. She initially denied any prior smuggling experience but later admitted that she learned how to conceal gold by watching YouTube videos. She said she had purchased crepe bandages and scissors at the airport and secured the gold to her body inside a restroom before her flight.

Rao also disclosed that she used Jatin Vijay Kumar’s credit card to book her ticket. When asked about her frequent international trips, she claimed they were related to photography and real estate business.

(Also Read: Bengaluru property taxes set to rise as Karnataka government approves waste collection fee: Report)

Karnataka govt withdraws CID probe

The Karnataka government has withdrawn its order directing the Criminal Investigation Department to probe possible lapses and dereliction of duty by police officers at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.

The CID probe order was issued on Monday night. A subsequent order on Wednesday withdrawing the CID investigation stated that Additional Chief Secretary Gaurav Gupta is already probing the possible role of Ranya's stepfather, K Ramachandra Rao, a DGP-rank officer, in the case. Ramachandra Rao is currently serving as the Managing Director of the Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation.

(With agency inputs)

(Also Read: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah receives report on ‘40 per cent commission’ allegations)

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru.
