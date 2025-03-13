Bengaluru property taxes set to rise as Karnataka government approves waste collection fee: Report

Bengaluru residents may see a rise in property taxes as the Karnataka government has given the go-ahead to levy a user fee on all domestic waste generators in the city. The Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Ltd (BSWML), which proposed the user fee in November last year, has yet to issue an official order.(Pixabay)

According to a report by Deccan Herald, the Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Ltd (BSWML), which proposed the user fee in November last year, has yet to issue an official order, the report added.

However, the Urban Development Department, under Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, has approved the collection of the fee. The charge is justified on the grounds that BSWML provides waste collection and disposal services, although concerns remain over the effectiveness of its waste management practices.

This additional charge, linked to property tax, is expected to spark opposition from citizens already grappling with rising expenses. The decision follows a recent fare hike of 45-50 per cent by Namma Metro.

Fee details

The fee structure is based on the built-up area of a property and is divided into six slabs. Owners of buildings up to 600 sq ft will have to pay ₹10 per month ( ₹120 annually), while those with properties larger than 4,000 sq ft will be charged ₹400 per month ( ₹4,800 per year). This additional fee is likely to increase the overall property tax burden, the report further added.

BSWML estimates that the user fee could generate around ₹600 crore annually, with the actual revenue potentially exceeding this figure. Additionally, the government has permitted BSWML to charge bulk waste generators—such as apartment complexes and large commercial establishments— ₹12 per kg if they lack an empaneled waste processing agency or an in-situ waste management system.

According to the publication, despite the introduction of the new user fee, the existing Solid Waste Management (SWM) Cess will remain unchanged. This cess, collected as part of property tax, is allocated for maintaining public spaces, including street sweeping and cleanliness efforts.

