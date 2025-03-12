Menu Explore
Bengaluru Court reserves judgment on Kannada actress Ranya Rao's bail plea

PTI |
Mar 12, 2025 08:02 PM IST

Bengaluru Court reserves judgment on Kannada actress Ranya Rao's bail plea

Bengaluru, A Bengaluru Special Court for Economic Offences on Wednesday reserved its decision on the bail plea of Kannada actress Ranya Rao, who was arrested in a gold smuggling case.

Bengaluru Court reserves judgment on Kannada actress Ranya Rao's bail plea
Bengaluru Court reserves judgment on Kannada actress Ranya Rao's bail plea

The court is expected to pronounce its judgment on March 14.

During the bail hearing, Senior Advocate Kiran Javali, representing Rao, argued that officials from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence failed to follow proper legal procedures during her arrest and interrogation.

Javali contended that the arrest memo issued at the time did not explicitly state the "grounds of arrest," as required by the Supreme Court’s guidelines in the DK Basu case.

He further asserted that such procedural lapses justify the granting of bail, regardless of the gravity of the allegations.

Opposing the bail plea, the DRI’s legal team highlighted the seriousness of the charges against Rao, alleging her involvement in a significant gold smuggling operation.

They argued that granting her bail could hinder the ongoing investigation and potentially lead to tampering with evidence or influencing witnesses.

In a related development, Rao has alleged mistreatment during her detention, claiming that DRI officials verbally abused her when she hesitated to respond to certain questions.

She also accused them of coercing her into signing documents without proper consent.

The DRI has refuted these allegations, maintaining that all procedures were conducted lawfully and respectfully.

Anticipating a possible arrest, Rao’s husband, Jatin Hukkeri, has sought interim relief from the Karnataka High Court. The court has granted him temporary protection from arrest, offering a brief reprieve as the investigation progresses.

The DRI stated that it seized gold bars worth 12.56 crore from Rao at Kempegowda International Airport after she arrived from Dubai on March 3.

Rao is the stepdaughter of senior IPS officer Ramachandra Rao, who currently serves as the Chairman and Managing Director of the Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

