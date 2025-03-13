Ranya Rao gold smuggling case: ED joins probe, conducts raids in Bengaluru

The Enforcement Directorate has joined the probe regarding the gold smuggling case involving Kannada actor Ranya Rao. Currently, raids are underway in Bengaluru in relation to the case. Kannada actress Ranya Rao was arrested from Bengaluru's Kempagowda International Airport. (File)

The ED is a probe agency that is tasked with investigating offences of money laundering and violations of foreign exchange law.

This comes after the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, who had arrested Ranya Rao with around 14 kg of gold at Bengaluru Airport, also sought help from CBI to investigate the case, reported news agency ANI.

An FIR has been filed by the CBI in the Ranya Rao gold smuggling case on the complaint of Abhishek Chandra Gupta, Additional Director of DRI, the report added. Gupta’s complaint highlights the possibility of smuggling nexus possibly operating from Dubai after two foreign nationals were also arrested with 21.28 kg of gold at Mumbai Airport on March 6, following Rao’s arrest on March 3, the ANI report said.

Rao was arrested on March 3 at Bengaluru Airport where she had landed from Dubai carrying over 14 kg gold worth crores. She was found with gold biscuits strapped to her body. During investigation, Rao claimed that this was her first time attempting to smuggle gold.

Rao said she was instructed by unknown callers to collect the gold from Dubai and deliver it to Bengaluru, said an India Today report.

Rao, who is the stepdaughter of Karnataka DGP K Ramachandra Rao, also revealed during investigation that she learned how to conceal gold through YouTube videos.