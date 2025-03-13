How was Ranya Rao handed gold to smuggle to India. Actor reveals details

Actor Ranya Rao, who was arrested for smuggling 14.2 kg of gold worth ₹12.56 crore, revealed how she was handed the contraband at Dubai International Airport before attempting to transport it to Bengaluru, reported NDTV. Kannada film actor Ranya Rao revealed she was directed by foreign callers to smuggle gold from Dubai to Bengaluru(Ranya Rao/Instagram)

While being interrogated by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Ranya Rao revealed that she had received an internet call to collect the gold from Gate A of Terminal 3 at the Dubai International Airport. She had also stated that this was her first time smuggling gold.

Also Read: Ranya Rao stashed gold in shoes, lied to authorities; metal detector caught her: Report

She had stated earlier that foreign numbers had been calling her since two weeks before her trip.

The actor added that she collected two packets from an unknown man in a white gown at the airport dining lounge. The gold had been wrapped in a “thick tarpaulin plastic type” material, reported NDTV, citing official documents.

HT.com couldn't independently verify the authenticity of the details.

The NDTV report added that the person, who handed over the gold to Ranhya Rao was described as six-foot-tall with a wheatish complexion and American accent. The man took Rao to a corner and handed the gold over to her.

Also Read: Actor Ranya Rao learnt how to hide gold from YouTube videos: Report

Rao then took the gold to the airport washroom and proceeded to conceal 12 gold bars it by taping it to her body using adhesive tape, that she had bought and cut into pieces before arriving at the airport. She also hid a few pieces of gold in her shoes and pockets.

She reportedly watched YouTube videos to plan how to smuggle the gold without capturing attention.

The DRI told a Karnataka court that on her arrival at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on March 3, she received help in getting through airport security from an officer who was involved in the smuggling racket.

She was caught by DRI officials who had received a tip regarding gold being smuggled at the airport. The Kannada actor had made 27 trips to Dubai in the last six months, four of which were within a span of 15 days. She claimed the trips were for business and photography.