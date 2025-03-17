'She hid gold everywhere she has...': BJP MLA Yatnal's crass remark on Ranya Rao

BJP leader Basangouda Patil Yatnal stirred controversy with a crass remark on Ranya Rao, alleging that she "hid gold everywhere she has holes." Karnataka BJP MLA Basanagouda Yatnal (Source: ANI)

Ranya Rao, was arrested by the DRI on March 3 upon her arrival at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport from Dubai. Authorities seized 14.2 kg of foreign-origin gold bars worth ₹12.56 crore from her.

Yatnal claimed to have gathered detailed information on those involved, including ministers, and vowed to expose them in the upcoming Assembly session.

Watch the video here:

“I have collected complete information about her connections, who helped her secure security clearance, and how the gold was smuggled. I will expose everything in the session. Those guilty must be held accountable, can we defend someone just because they are a central government employee?" he told.

The BJP leader also pointed to lapses by customs officials, emphasizing that action must be taken against them.

(Also Read: How actor Ranya Rao avoided security checks before her arrest in gold smuggling case and who enabled it)

How Ranya Rao avoided security checks

A police officer at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport recently revealed that actor Ranya Rao was granted VIP protocol on multiple occasions at the behest of her stepfather, senior IPS officer DGP K Ramachandra Rao, reported Deccan Herald.

Investigators probing the case found that the actor had been making frequent trips to Dubai, which caught the attention of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).

The agency had been monitoring her movements for some time and suspected her of using a well-known smuggling pattern. On her latest return from Dubai, authorities intercepted her at the airport and seized 12 gold bars of foreign origin from her possession.

According to the report, a head constable stationed at the airport, Basappa Billur alias Basavaraj, told DRI officials in his statement that he had personally assisted Ranya in bypassing regular security checks.

(With agency inputs)

(Also Read: Bengaluru: Bihar man caught sexually abusing stray dog in Jayanagar, arrested)