Bengaluru: Bihar man caught sexually abusing stray dog in Jayanagar, arrested

A 23-year-old daily wage worker was caught sexually abusing a stray dog at Shalini Ground in Bengaluru’s Jayanagar early Friday morning. The injured dog has been rescued and is receiving medical care. (Representational Image)(Unsplash)

A local animal feeder witnessed the act, recorded video evidence, and alerted the police, The Free Press Journal reported.

The injured dog has been rescued and is receiving medical care, while a case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the law.

The accused, a daily wage worker from Bihar, allegedly mutilated the dog’s private parts and attempted to engage in unnatural sexual acts, leaving the animal in severe pain.

According to her statement, this was not the first time she had encountered the man abusing stray dogs, the report further added. She recalled a similar incident earlier this month but was unable to apprehend him as he fled in an auto-rickshaw.

Determined to hold him accountable, she recorded video evidence of the abuse and submitted it to the police.

Following the complaint, the Jayanagar police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

In January, a 35-year-old content creator from Bengaluru’s JP Nagar was arrested after allegedly running over a stray dog with his SUV and disposing of its body in a gunny bag.

The accused, identified as Manjunath Venkatesh, a resident of Shekhar Layout in JP Nagar VIIIth Phase, was taken into custody following a complaint lodged by an animal rights activist.

The incident was captured on a CCTV camera and later shared on social media. In the viral video, Manjunath’s Mahindra Thar was seen running over the dog, sparking outrage among online viewers who demanded swift action against him. The footage shows the vehicle’s front-left tire crushing the dog, which had been lying on the road.