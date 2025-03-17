Bengaluru to host first-ever Cauvery aarti at Sankey Tank on March 21, Varanasi priests to lead rituals: Report

Bengaluru is set to witness a grand religious spectacle as the Karnataka government plans to organize the first-ever Cauvery Aarti at Sankey Tank on March 21, paying tribute to the river that serves as the city's primary water source. The event is being spearheaded by the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board.(HT Photo-Anagha Deshpande)

According to report by Deccan Herald, the event is being spearheaded by the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB).

As part of the ceremony, priests from Varanasi will be flown in to perform the rituals. The event is expected to draw over 10,000 attendees, including families of BWSSB employees, the report added.

It will feature a series of cultural and religious elements, such as a grand procession, a puja, a lighting display, a laser show, and a live orchestra. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar are likely to attend the event.

As per the publication, one of the key highlights will be the distribution of prasada—sacred water from Bhagamandala.

Sankey Tank was chosen as the venue due to its historical and religious importance. It is believed to be the birthplace of Vrishabhavathi, a tributary of the Cauvery. A temple dedicated to Shri Jala Gangamma Tayi stands near the lake, and officials believe that this location adds to the sanctity of the event.

Initially, BWSSB had considered organizing the aarti at Gaali Anjaneya Swamy temple but opted for Sankey Tank due to space constraints and concerns over water pollution in the vicinity.

BWSSB Chairman Ram Prasath Manohar described the initiative as “historic” and announced that it would be held annually, the report added.

According to the report, V Ramprasad, convener of the Friends of Lakes collective, emphasized that almost all lakes in Bengaluru are contaminated with sewage and hoped that such spiritual initiatives would inspire authorities to take stricter measures to prevent pollution.

