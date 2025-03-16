Karnataka cracks down on elderly abandonment: Minister calls for property reversal and legal action

Karnataka Minister Sharan Prakash Patil has called for legal action against children who abandon their elderly parents in hospitals after securing ownership of their property. He has also urged the cancellation of property transfers and wills in such cases. Karnataka Minister Sharan Prakash Patil.

Government officials have observed a growing trend where senior citizens are left behind in medical institutions, particularly after transferring their assets to their children. According to data from the Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS), over 150 elderly individuals have been deserted at the facility, with an additional 100 cases reported from various hospitals across Karnataka.

During a recent review meeting, the issue was brought to the minister’s attention by the director of BIMS. Disturbed by these findings, Patil instructed the Director of Medical Education (DME), Dr. BL Sujatha Rathod, to notify all institutional heads and file complaints with assistant commissioners at the revenue sub-division level to take action against those responsible.

Highlighting the seriousness of the situation, Patil stressed that many abandoned parents have revealed their children left them at hospitals, knowing they would receive basic necessities such as food, clothing, and shelter. While some cases stem from financial difficulties, the majority involve elderly individuals being neglected after relinquishing their property rights.

To support these seniors, BIMS has arranged shelter facilities in retirement homes for at least 70 affected individuals, while others continue to reside in hospitals. The minister emphasized the need for hospitals to take an active role in reporting these cases so that appropriate legal measures can be taken.

He pointed out that under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, children and relatives are legally obligated to provide financial and medical care for their elderly parents. If they fail in these duties, the law allows senior citizens to revoke property transfers made in favor of their children.

As per Section 23 of the Act, if a child abandons or neglects their parents after inheriting property, the transfer can be legally reversed, restoring ownership to the elderly individuals. Patil reiterated that many people remain unaware of this provision, and the government is committed to ensuring justice for affected senior citizens.

With the increasing number of such incidents, authorities are stepping up efforts to hold negligent children accountable and protect the rights of senior citizens across the state.

(With agency inputs)