Three arrested after Holi clash between Nepali groups at Bengaluru's Lalbagh

Bengaluru police have arrested three individuals following a violent altercation between two groups of Nepali citizens during Holi celebrations at Lalbagh Botanical Gardens. The incident, which caused panic among visitors, took place on Friday evening atop the geological monument at Lalbagh rock. According to officials, the conflict began while the two groups were playing Holi by throwing colors at each other.

A video of the brawl, which occurred within the jurisdiction of Siddapura police station, went viral on social media, sparking widespread concerns about safety in public spaces. In response, locals gathered outside the police station on Sunday, demanding the arrest of all those involved. They dispersed only after authorities assured them that action was being taken.

According to officials, the conflict began while the two groups were playing Holi by throwing colors at each other. For reasons yet to be determined, an argument escalated into a physical fight, with individuals attacking one another using sticks and water bottles, a senior police officer said.

The sudden outbreak of violence led to chaos among visitors at the botanical garden, with many panicking as tensions escalated. Horticulture Department staff quickly informed the police, who arrived at the scene to control the situation.

Personnel from both the local police force and the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) intervened to restore order. Authorities confirmed that a case has been registered, and three individuals were taken into custody on Saturday. Efforts are ongoing to identify and apprehend others involved in the altercation.

(With ANI inputs)