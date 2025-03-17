Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bengaluru: Drunk man and woman assault female traffic inspector after bike seizure

ByHT News Desk
Mar 17, 2025 09:02 AM IST

A drink-and-drive checkpoint in Mahadevapura escalated when a man and a woman assaulted a traffic police inspector after their vehicle was seized. 

A drink-and-drive checkpoint in Mahadevapura took a violent turn on Saturday night when a man and his female friend allegedly assaulted a traffic police inspector after their vehicle was seized.

The police arrested the duo, both bank employees, on charges of obstructing a public servant and assault.
The police arrested the duo, both bank employees, on charges of obstructing a public servant and assault.

According to a Times of India report, the police arrested the duo, both bank employees, on charges of obstructing a public servant and assault.

The accused, Rakesh Kumar (35) and Baisakhi (30), residents of B Narayanapura, were returning from a party when they were stopped near Singayyanapalya Metro station by a team led by Traffic Police Inspector Anitha Kumari, the report added.

(Also Read: Karnataka CM expresses grief after student dies of food poisoning in Mandya)

Rakesh’s blood alcohol level was found to be 133 mg/100 ml, exceeding the legal limit. Following this, police seized his bike and instructed him to obtain a release order from the court, the report added.

Unhappy with the decision, Rakesh insisted that his vehicle be released immediately. When officers refused, Baisakhi allegedly started verbally abusing the inspector for nearly 30 minutes. She later hit Anitha on the right hand and attempted to kick her, prompting the officer to push her away in self-defense.

Following the altercation, the duo was taken to Mahadevapura Police Station, where a case was registered against them. A medical examination confirmed both had consumed alcohol.

Police officials reiterated that strict action would be taken against those obstructing law enforcement officers from carrying out their duties.

(Also Read: Bengaluru to host first-ever Cauvery aarti at Sankey Tank on March 21, Varanasi priests to lead rituals: Report)

Recently, a late-night altercation between a police sub-inspector and a local BJP leader in Karnataka's Madhugiri took a political turn, with BJP leaders demanding the officer’s suspension.

The incident, which occurred near a private hotel on Turuvanur Road on Friday night, has sparked controversy after a video of the clash went viral on social media.

Sub-Inspector Gadilingappa was on night patrol when he approached a group standing near the hotel. Among them was Madhugiri Taluk BJP Unit President Hanumantegowda, who claimed he was there for dinner.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On