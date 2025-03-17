Bengaluru: Drunk man and woman assault female traffic inspector after bike seizure

A drink-and-drive checkpoint in Mahadevapura took a violent turn on Saturday night when a man and his female friend allegedly assaulted a traffic police inspector after their vehicle was seized. The police arrested the duo, both bank employees, on charges of obstructing a public servant and assault.

The accused, Rakesh Kumar (35) and Baisakhi (30), residents of B Narayanapura, were returning from a party when they were stopped near Singayyanapalya Metro station by a team led by Traffic Police Inspector Anitha Kumari, the report added.

Rakesh’s blood alcohol level was found to be 133 mg/100 ml, exceeding the legal limit. Following this, police seized his bike and instructed him to obtain a release order from the court, the report added.

Unhappy with the decision, Rakesh insisted that his vehicle be released immediately. When officers refused, Baisakhi allegedly started verbally abusing the inspector for nearly 30 minutes. She later hit Anitha on the right hand and attempted to kick her, prompting the officer to push her away in self-defense.

Following the altercation, the duo was taken to Mahadevapura Police Station, where a case was registered against them. A medical examination confirmed both had consumed alcohol.

Police officials reiterated that strict action would be taken against those obstructing law enforcement officers from carrying out their duties.

Recently, a late-night altercation between a police sub-inspector and a local BJP leader in Karnataka's Madhugiri took a political turn, with BJP leaders demanding the officer’s suspension.

The incident, which occurred near a private hotel on Turuvanur Road on Friday night, has sparked controversy after a video of the clash went viral on social media.

Sub-Inspector Gadilingappa was on night patrol when he approached a group standing near the hotel. Among them was Madhugiri Taluk BJP Unit President Hanumantegowda, who claimed he was there for dinner.