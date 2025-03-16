Karnataka CM expresses grief after student dies of food poisoning in Mandya

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday expressed grief over the demise of a student from the northeast, who died of "food poisoning" at a private educational institute situated in T Kagepura village of Malavalli taluka in Mandya district of the state. He said that the police have arrested three accused in connection with the incident. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

"It was heartbreaking to learn that a student died and several children fell seriously ill after food poisoning at a private residential educational institution in T. Kagepur, Malavalli taluk, Mandya district," CM Siddaramaiah posted on X.

Of 30 students who fell ill, one student named Kerkong from the northeast died, police added.

Reacting to this, Siddaramaiah said that the Deputy Commissioner in Mandya district was instructed to oversee arrangements to provide treatment for students while taking action against those responsible. He added that the police had arrested three accused in this case, and further investigation was underway.

"As soon as the incident came to my attention, I spoke to the Deputy Commissioner of Mandya district and instructed him to arrange appropriate treatment for the children and take strict action against those responsible for the incident. The police have arrested three accused in this regard and are continuing the investigation," he added.

The Karnataka Chief Minister assured that the family of the deceased student would be compensated. He suggested practicing caution against consuming food prepared elsewhere and giving it to young children.

"The family of the boy who died in this tragedy will be given appropriate compensation. Be extra careful before consuming food prepared elsewhere, especially before giving it to young children. May precious lives not be lost due to carelessness," Siddaramaiah added.