Lokayukta report has given clean chit to previous BJP government on 40% commission charges: Party leaders

The BJP in Karnataka has now asserted that a Lokayukta probe has cleared its previous government of the 40 per cent commission allegations made by the Congress, labeling the accusations as entirely "false". Former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa (PTI)

BJP leaders claimed that the probe results prove the allegations were part of a Congress "toolkit" strategy, PTI reported.

During the 2023 Assembly elections, the Congress had prominently used the Karnataka State Contractors' Association's accusation of 40 per cent commission as a key weapon to target the BJP government. The charge was believed to be one of the factors contributing to the BJP's electoral defeat.

"It has been proved that the 40 per cent commission allegation against the BJP is baseless. Congress used the (then) state contractors' association president Kempanna and vice president as part of its toolkit to level these accusations. A case was registered based on their claims, but the truth is now out," said Leader of Opposition R. Ashoka.

Speaking to reporters, he said the contractor (R Ambikapathy), who had made allegations against the then government and had claimed to have given the commission, had in fact not worked as a contractor for six years.

Pointing out that the Congress government was unable to prove the charges in the last sixteen months after coming to power, Ashoka said they have not submitted the documents in the High Court, where the case is on.

'Congress is 60 per cent commission govt'

The current Siddaramaiah-led Congress government is "60 per cent commission government", he further alleged and said, "We have given evidence for our allegation, but they (Congress) had not, when they made allegations against BJP". He citied Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation scam, MUDA scam, among others, and hit out at Siddaramaiah.

What BSY said

Veteran BJP leader and former CM B S Yediyurappa, speaking to reporters in Shivamogga, said, "Lokayukta probe itself has said it (allegations were false). I appeal to them (Congress leaders) to speak carefully hereon, understanding that making such false allegations is of no use."

In Hubballi, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said the ruling Congress should apologise for making false allegations.

"We have been saying since the beginning that the 40 per cent commission allegation is false. Now Lokayukta is said to have come to the conclusion and has prepared a report. I have seen media reports on it...," he said.

Earlier in the day, reacting to BJP's claims, Home Minister G Parameshwara said he was not aware about the basis of such claims.

Hitting back at the BJP, the minister said it is wrong to say that Congress came to power only because of the 40 per cent commission campaign against the then BJP government, as there were also guarantee schemes among other things.

(With PTI inputs)