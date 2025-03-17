Menu Explore
Ranya Rao arrest: DGP stepfather K Ramachandra Rao questioned

ByHT News Desk
Mar 17, 2025 11:19 PM IST

Gold bars worth ₹12.56 crore were seized from Ranya Rao at Kempegowda International Airport on March 3 upon her arrival from Dubai.

K Ramachandra Rao, a DGP-rank officer and Ranya Rao's stepfather, was questioned on Monday in connection with the gold smuggling case. Rao's statement was recorded by the investigating team led by Karnataka additional chief secretary Gaurav Gupta.

Ranya Rao (File photo)
Ranya Rao (File photo)

The Karnataka government had formed a panel under Gupta to probe if Rao was involved in his stepdaughter's activities.

"The report is likely to be submitted to the Karnataka government within the next two days. The government had instructed the committee to submit it within a week," a source told PTI.

Earlier this month, Ranya Rao, a Kannada actress, was caught at Bengaluru airport allegedly smuggling a huge amount of gold, which was strapped to her body.

Gold bars worth 12.56 crore were seized from Ranya Rao at Kempegowda International Airport on March 3 upon her arrival from Dubai.

Also read: Ranya Rao's husband claims separation, seeks exemption from arrest: Report

Following this, searches at her residence led to the recovery of gold jewellery worth 2.06 crore and Indian currency amounting to 2.67 crore, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) stated in a press release.

She allegedly used her influence to go past the security. Over the past year, she had travelled to Dubai two dozen times, placing herself under DRI's scanner.

Stepfather distanced himself from Ranya Rao

On March 10, the Karnataka government appointed Gaurav Gupta to probe Rao's possible involvement in Ranya's alleged gold smuggling activities.

A day earlier, the state had placed the DGP-rank officer on compulsory leave.

An IPS officer, Rao was serving as the Chairman and Managing Director of the Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation. He has distanced himself from Ranya Rao, saying she and her husband hadn't visited since they got married months ago.

Her husband also submitted to the court that they had been living separately for weeks.

