Porsche expands presence in Bengaluru with new showroom in Whitefield. Details

Luxury car enthusiasts in Bengaluru now have another destination to explore high-performance vehicles, as VST Supercars Pvt. Ltd., the official dealer for Porsche in Karnataka, has opened a new showroom in Whitefield. The facility, which follows the 3S model (Sales, Service, and Spare Parts), aims to enhance customer accessibility while offering an upgraded experience for Porsche buyers and owners. East Bengaluru gets a new Porsche showroom in Whitefield.

What does the new showroom offer?

The newly launched showroom showcases Porsche’s entire lineup, including the latest Macan EV, the brand’s all-electric SUV. With extensive customization options, prospective buyers can personalize their vehicles to suit their preferences. Beyond car sales, the showroom also offers exclusive Porsche driving experiences, allowing customers to engage with the brand on a deeper level.

As the sole authorized service center for Porsche in Bengaluru, the Whitefield facility is equipped with advanced diagnostic tools and staffed by trained technicians, ensuring high-quality maintenance and repairs using genuine Porsche parts. The expansion is expected to cater to the growing community of luxury car owners in the city.

Speaking at the launch, Arun Surendra, Chairman & Managing Director of VST Group, said, “This new facility in Whitefield strengthens our commitment to delivering a superior ownership experience. Whether it’s buying a new Porsche or maintaining an existing one, we want to make the process seamless and enjoyable for our customers in Bengaluru.”

With this expansion, VST Supercars is reinforcing its position in Bengaluru’s luxury automotive market, making it easier for enthusiasts to access Porsche’s high-performance vehicles and services.

Founded 114 years ago, Bengaluru-based VST Group is one of India’s largest automobile retail networks, representing 12 global brands. In the luxury segment, it deals with Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar, Land Rover, Ducati, and Maserati, while its mainstream offerings include Volkswagen, Mahindra, Kia, BYD, Tata Trucks, and Honda Scooters.

Beyond automobile sales, the group holds a majority stake in VST Tillers Tractors Ltd., a publicly traded manufacturer of tractors and agricultural components. It also operates in commercial real estate and financial services, with an annual turnover exceeding USD 570 million.