Bengaluru man duped of 1.7 lakh by fake US based cardiologist on LGBTQ dating app: Report

In a shocking incident, a 27-year-old man working at a BPO in Bengaluru lost ₹1.7 lakh to cyber fraudsters after falling for a trap on an LGBTQ dating app, reported The Times of India. Bengaluru man lost ₹ 1.7L after falling for a tale in LGBTQ dating app. (Representational Image/Pixabay)

How the scam unfolded?

According to the report, the victim created an account on Grindr a few months ago. In January this year, he connected with a profile named Randy Armstrong, who claimed to be a US-based cardiologist. The two started chatting, and Armstrong shared an emotional backstory, saying he had lost his parents at the age of 15 and was working at a reputed hospital.

Moved by the story, the victim engaged in deeper conversations with Armstrong and even spoke about the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. He invited Armstrong to visit India for the event so they could meet in person. On February 1, Armstrong informed him that he was flying to India and sent him an image of a flight ticket to Delhi, stating there was no direct flight to Bengaluru from the US.

As he eagerly awaited Armstrong's arrival, he received a call from an unknown number on that day. The caller, a woman introducing herself as Shashikala, claimed to be a customs officer at Delhi airport. She informed him that Armstrong had been detained for carrying $2.5 lakh, an amount that was allegedly illegal under Indian law. The officer demanded that Armstrong pay tax and other charges to avoid legal trouble. Moments later, Armstrong himself spoke on the same number, sounding distressed and pleaded the victim to help him out, claiming he had no other way to get through customs. When Satish expressed his inability to provide financial assistance, Armstrong threatened to take his own life.

Initially, the fraudsters demanded ₹75,000. Struggling to arrange the sum, the man borrowed money from an online loan app and transferred the amount via a digital payment platform. However, after some time, Shashikala called again, asking for an additional ₹1 lakh to complete the process. Though he hesitated, Armstrong once again emotionally blackmailed him, promising to repay the money once he reached Bengaluru with the dollars. Caught in the moment, the victim took another loan and borrowed from friends to send the second payment.

When yet another demand for money followed, he grew suspicious. He tried calling Armstrong, only to find the number switched off. Realizing he had been duped, he was initially reluctant to report the fraud due to fear of social stigma. However, with the support of his sister and close friends, he finally filed a police complaint at the end of February.

A police officer handling the case told the publication that by the time the complaint was lodged, the money had already been transferred to mule accounts and withdrawn by the fraudsters. A case has been registered under the Information Technology Act. Authorities have warned users of dating apps to remain cautious and avoid making financial transactions with people they have not met in person.