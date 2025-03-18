Bengaluru's Namma Metro revokes recruitment notification after backlash over Kannada language norms

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has retracted a contentious recruitment notification that eased Kannada language norms for hiring 50 loco pilots on a contract basis for Namma Metro. The decision comes in the wake of strong opposition from pro-Kannada organizations and local activists. BMRCL is now expected to revise its recruitment norms to ensure they align with Karnataka’s policies favoring local candidates.

Also Read - Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport wins global award for best arrivals. Details

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar took to social media platform X to reaffirm the government’s commitment to prioritizing Kannadigas in metro jobs. He stated that the recruitment notification had been withdrawn following his directive to the BMRCL managing director to ensure compliance with state employment guidelines.

"Our government stands by the people of Karnataka. The recruitment for Train Operators (Loco Pilots) requiring a minimum of three years’ experience has been withdrawn. I had instructed BMRCL to review the hiring process and ensure state policies are followed, securing rightful opportunities for Kannadigas," Shivakumar posted.

Why is the recruitment order pulled back?

The now-withdrawn March 12 notification had sparked controversy as it allowed candidates without prior knowledge of Kannada to apply for the loco pilot positions, provided they learned the language within one year of employment. It also required applicants to have at least three years of prior experience as a loco pilot in any metro rail network.

This move was met with widespread criticism from Purushothama Bilimale, chairman of the Kannada Development Authority (KDA), pro-Kannada groups, and local job seekers. They argued that the recruitment criteria put native Kannadigas at a disadvantage, as it seemingly opened doors for candidates from other states instead of prioritizing local talent.

Following the backlash, BMRCL is now expected to revise its recruitment norms to ensure they align with Karnataka’s policies favoring local candidates.

Also Read - Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway faces delays, now set for 2026 completion: Report

In July 2023, the state cabinet had approved the State Employment of Local Candidates in Industries, Factories, and Other Establishments Bill, which proposed reserving 50% of management jobs and 75% of non-management roles for Kannadigas.

However, the bill faced strong resistance from industry leaders and major IT firms operating in Bengaluru, leading to its withdrawal. Despite this, the state government continues to advocate for greater job opportunities for locals, as seen in the BMRCL’s decision to withdraw its recent recruitment notification.