Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway faces delays, now set for 2026 completion: Report

The ambitious Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway, designed to enhance connectivity between the two metros, is now expected to be fully operational by June 2026, nearly a year later than the previously announced August 2025 deadline. An aerial view shows partially opened stretch of Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway in Hoskote.(AFP)

The delay has been attributed to ongoing construction challenges, according to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), The Hindu reported.

Spanning 262 km, the expressway has seen only 71 km completed so far, while the remaining sections continue to face roadblocks. While the Karnataka segment of the highway was finished and made informally accessible in December 2024, progress in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu remains sluggish.

Addressing a query from Rajya Sabha MP Lahar Singh Siroya, Union Minister for Road Transport Nitin Gadkari confirmed that the remaining stretches are now scheduled for completion by mid-2026.

The 68-km Karnataka stretch of the Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway was opened for vehicular traffic last month, though the highway is yet to be officially inaugurated.

Spanning 260 km, the expressway traverses Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu before reaching Sriperumbudur near Chennai. Designed for high-speed travel, the four-lane corridor permits a maximum speed of 120 kmph.

Touted as South India’s first greenfield expressway, this ₹17,900-crore project is expected to revolutionize travel between Bengaluru and Chennai by reducing the journey duration from seven hours to just three.

The stretch is already witnessing a daily footfall of around 1,600 to 2,000 vehicles.

Two-wheelers banned

Recently, the NHAI banned two-wheeler entry on the expressway, a day after a tragic accident claimed four lives, including that of a two-year-old girl.

Motorists currently exit the expressway via a village road to reach Mulbagal and the Andhra Pradesh border.

