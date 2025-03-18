Bengaluru startup’s strategy changed weekly based on founder’s latest read, claims ex-employee

Bengaluru’s startup culture is known for its fast-paced and dynamic environment, but a recent revelation by a former employee's experience has raised eyebrows. Representational Image.

A user on X, Akshay G Jain, shared that his friend, who worked in growth at a Bengaluru-based startup, quit because the company's strategy kept shifting based on whatever book the founder was reading that week.

Read his post here:

How did X users react?

The post quickly gained traction, with users sharing similar experiences of chaotic leadership driven by trendy business reads.

"Which book will end this startup?" one user quipped, mocking the unpredictable decision-making.

Another chimed in, "I’d say you’re exaggerating, but I know someone who worked exactly like this, and he’s still running a ‘business.’"

A few users pointed out that this phenomenon wasn’t limited to books alone. "This happens a lot. Sometimes it's podcasts, tweets, and blogs too—not just books," one person noted, highlighting how some startup founders chase the latest trends rather than a consistent strategy.

One particularly striking comment mentioned a founder who took pride in being "paranoid and narcissistic"—because he read it in a book.

The post has gained significant traction, amassing over 104,000 views, more than 2,000 likes, and over 100 reposts.

