Bengaluru residents can now book GPS-tracked Cauvery water tankers via phone: Report

In a bid to regulate the water tanker industry and provide relief to residents facing water scarcity, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) is set to launch a web-based mobile adaptive application that will allow citizens to book water tankers online at fixed rates. The initiative aims to eliminate middlemen. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to a report Deccan Herald, the initiative aims to eliminate middlemen, prevent overcharging, and ensure that Bengalureans without piped water connections have access to Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS)-certified Cauvery water.

The pilot project, expected to be launched by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar by the end of March, will enable users to book tankers digitally and track deliveries in real time.

The service will initially roll out in areas that rely heavily on private water tankers, particularly in eastern Bengaluru, the report added.

How it works

As per the publication, BWSSB Chairman V Ram Prasath Manohar explained that the new system integrates all aspects of water delivery into a single digital platform. Consumers will be able to book tankers through a mobile-friendly web link on the BWSSB website, make payments online, and receive water within a stipulated timeframe.

To ensure transparency, each tanker will be equipped with GPS tracking, allowing consumers to monitor their delivery. Additionally, an OTP-based verification system will be in place—water will be supplied only after the recipient shares a unique OTP with the tanker personnel. A radio frequency identification (RFID) system installed in the tankers will track the exact quantity of water dispensed, ensuring accuracy.

The BWSSB has hired 200 tankers for the initiative, with capacities of 6,000 and 12,000 litres. These tankers are expected to complete up to eight trips per day, operating on a "no profit, no loss" model. The cost of the water and delivery charges will be pre-determined by the software, preventing arbitrary pricing by private operators.

Unlike private tankers that often supply untreated borewell water, the BWSSB’s fleet will exclusively distribute Cauvery water sourced from 100 designated water connect points across the city. The water will meet BIS-certified standards, ensuring it is safe for consumption.

The project will be introduced in stages, starting with 50 water connect points in the first phase, with more being added progressively. Bookings will have to be made 24 hours in advance, and water deliveries will take place between 6 am and 10 pm daily.

