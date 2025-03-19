Cape Town delegation in Bengaluru: Sharing water solutions, strengthening ties

A delegation from Cape Town, South Africa, recently visited Bengaluru for two days to exchange knowledge on water and energy conservation while exploring opportunities in IT collaboration, reported The Indian Express. During their visit, representatives from both cities also discussed ways to enhance tourism ties. A delegation from South Africa's Cape Town met Karnataka IT minister Priyank Kharge in Bengaluru.

Cape Town, which once faced global attention due to its severe water crisis, has now emerged as a model for effective water management. Highlighting the city's transformation, Alderman James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth and Tourism, told the publicatio, "We have set an example for cities worldwide on how to manage water resources efficiently. Cape Town successfully cut water consumption by 50% to address the crisis."

Vos elaborated on the measures taken, emphasizing the role of transparency and citizen engagement. He explained that a real-time dashboard was developed to monitor water levels, with a threshold set at 19%. If levels dropped below this benchmark, water supply would be halted. "This simple yet effective approach, where the government maintained transparency and actively involved citizens, played a crucial role in overcoming the crisis," he noted.

The discussions in Bengaluru come at a critical juncture, as the city is also grappling with its own water challenges. Authorities are implementing multiple initiatives to prevent a repeat of last year's crisis, with a significant portion of this year’s budget dedicated to water management. Efforts include replacing aging pipelines to curb leakage, deploying advanced water extraction methods through aquifers, expanding wastewater treatment facilities, and enforcing rainwater harvesting regulations.

Apart from water management, the Cape Town delegation also pushed for improved connectivity between the two cities. Advocating for direct flights from Bengaluru to Cape Town, Vos stated, "Our research indicates strong demand for direct air routes, supported by an ongoing tourism campaign in India. We are actively working towards a bilateral agreement to introduce direct flights from key Indian cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru."