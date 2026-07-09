Haryana begins hunt for sites to roll out free public EV charging network

Haryana’s power distribution utilities have begun identifying government land parcels, including spaces within their own office premises, to set up electric vehicle (EV) charging stations for free public use, officials said on Wednesday. Power utilities have sought land details from 18 government departments, including GMDA, HSIIDC, police and transport authorities. (Shutterstock)

The move is aimed at expanding the state’s EV charging infrastructure under the Centre’s PM e-Drive scheme. Officials said the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN), designated the state’s nodal agency in February, will execute the project in Haryana with a nationwide outlay of ₹2,000 crore in Central support.

The number of charging stations has not been finalised yet. It will depend on the availability, location and feasibility of suitable land parcels identified by the state. The final count, including for Gurugram, will be determined after Haryana submits the identified sites to the Ministry of Heavy Industries, officials said.

Gurugram has around 130 to 150 EV charging connectors, stations and battery swapping points, mostly at private locations such as corporate offices and malls. Officials said there are currently no publicly accessible free EV charging stations. The city also has two government charging stations, but these are meant only for the electric buses that GMCBL is expected to induct.

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), in partnership with CESL, is setting up 15 EV charging stations across the city. Work is currently underway, and officials said all 15 are expected to become operational by the end of this year. No charging station under the project has been commissioned yet.

UHBVN has written to heads of at least 18 government departments, corporations and boards, including the police; Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC); Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA); Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority (FMDA); and transport, health services, education and tourism departments, seeking details of suitable land parcels. Departments have been asked to identify land at office premises, residential areas, hospitals, educational institutions and along city roads, state and national highways within a fortnight. DHBVN and UHBVN have also directed chief engineers to identify suitable land within their own premises.

Vikram Singh, managing director of DHBVN and UHBVN, said a minimum of 60 square metres would be required in urban areas, while “for state and national highways, a minimum 300 square metre land parcel will be required...” He added, “Demand and feasibility of a location will also be looked into while finalising the station locations.” In a statement on Wednesday, Singh said all stations would be open for public use without any user charges, and “It is expected to encourage EV adoption in Haryana while helping reduce carbon emissions.”