2026 MG Hector Plus: 3 things I liked 2 I didn’t

A 700 km road trip is enough to expose what a family SUV does well and where it falls short. After spending days with the updated MG Hector Plus across highways, city roads, broken stretches and mountain sections, one thing stood out: MG hasn't tried to make the Hector Plus everything to everyone. Instead, it remains focused on delivering comfort and features, even if that means making compromises elsewhere. Here are the three things that I enjoyed in the MG Hector and two that I didn't:

The headlamps also offer good illumination for night drives, although the high beam could benefit from a little more reach.

That experience is helped by impressive noise insulation. Wind and road noise are well controlled, making highway cruising noticeably less tiring. The Infinity sound system complements the quiet cabin with good audio quality, while the air-conditioning cools the large interior quickly despite the panoramic glass roof overhead.

The Hector Plus feels most at home when covering long distances. Its suspension is tuned to prioritise passenger comfort, soaking up potholes and rough patches without unsettling the cabin. Even after hours on the road, the SUV remains composed and relaxing to travel in.

What I liked #2: The cabin feels more premium than before The updates inside make a bigger impact than those on the exterior. The new tan upholstery brightens the cabin and gives it a richer appearance, while the combination of soft-touch materials and fabric inserts improves the overall sense of quality.

Comfort has clearly been prioritised. The front seats remain supportive even after several hours behind the wheel, and the ventilated seat function stands out for its effective cooling across both the seat base and backrest without producing excessive fan noise.

Outside, the refreshed styling is subtle. The redesigned bumpers add a little more presence, while the new Celadon Blue paint gives the SUV a fresh look. The chrome-heavy grille, however, may not appeal to every buyer.

What I liked #3: Most everyday features work well The Hector Plus continues to offer one of the longest feature lists in its segment, but some additions are genuinely useful rather than simply adding to the specification sheet.

Gesture controls come in handy because many common functions are accessed through the touchscreen instead of physical buttons. The steering wheel controls are also laid out well, allowing most adjustments without taking your hands off the wheel.

The CVT transmission deserves credit for matching the SUV's personality. It delivers smooth progress during daily commutes and highway drives, while the sequential manual mode proves useful on downhill sections by allowing engine braking.