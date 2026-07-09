Are schools shut in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Dehradun over rain today? Check city-wise status

In Noida's Sector 115, roads were submerged; similar conditions were reported in Ghaziabad, where submerged roads led to traffic snarls.

As rain lashed the national capital, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the city. Meanwhile, the ongoing downpour has led to waterlogging, disrupting daily commutes and routines.

On the other hand, Uttarakhand's Dehradun also witnessed another rainy morning. Track live updates for July 9 rain here.

Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) woke up to massive rain Thursday morning that triggered waterlogging in several areas. The same day came as a relief for Mumbai after days of incessant monsoon showers that had caused waterlogging and traffic snarls.

As Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and adjoining areas get battered with rain, there is no order yet about the closure of schools in these places.

"The Delhi Government is working on a war footing to tackle the waterlogging situation. All government agencies are on high alert following orders from Chief Minister Rekha Gupta," according to ANI, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) stated.

Teams from the Public Works Department (PWD), Delhi Jal Board, and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) have been deployed across the national capital to clear waterlogged points and ensure a smooth flow of traffic.

Also Read | ‘Massive rain event’, ‘stay indoors’: Nonstop downpour in Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurugram

Are schools open in Mumbai? The IMD has predicted a generally cloudy sky with intermittent light to moderate rainfall in Mumbai and suburbs during the day.

Furthermore, heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places, accompanied by lightning, thunder and occasional gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said, according to news agency PTI.

All schools and colleges in Mumbai remained closed on Tuesday as a precautionary measure. However, for Thursday, there is no clarity yet.

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