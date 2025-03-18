Shah Rukh Khan 'edges out' Salman Khan in acting talent? Elon Musk's Grok AI thinks so. Here's why

The three Khans have been at the pinnacle of Hindi cinema for over three decades. Together, Shah Rukh, Aamir, and Salman have dominated Bollywood pop culture and even the box office. Of late, even as Aamir has slipped behind due to a few films not working, Shah Rukh and Salman continue to reign supreme. And while the two actors are great friends, their fandoms continue to tussle about who is 'better'. (Also read: Meet Shah Rukh Khan's new filmy neighbours as star leaves Mannat for new Bandra apartment) Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have been among Bollywood's most successful stars for 30 years.

We decided to check with the only reliable source in today's times - artificial intelligence. We asked X's Grok AI who is a better actor between Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, and why. And like with most celebs put on the spot in this debate, Grok began dilpomatically before giving an 'informed opinion'.

Grok stated that "comparing Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan as actors involves looking at their unique strengths, styles, and contributions to Indian cinema, particularly Bollywood. Both are iconic figures with massive fan bases, but their acting prowess can be evaluated based on versatility, emotional depth, and impact."

Grok on Salman Khan's acting range

It acknowledged that "Salman Khan is known for his larger-than-life persona and commanding screen presence. His strength lies in action-packed roles and commercial entertainers", mentioning Dabangg, Wanted, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Noting that "He excels at portraying the quintessential mass hero", Grok admitted that "critics might argue his range is limited, as he often sticks to similar roles that emphasize his physicality and charm over nuanced performances." But the language model did clarify that "films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan show he can handle emotional depth when given the right script, blending his star power with heartfelt moments."

Grok on Shah Rukh Khan's performance

On the other hand, Grok praised Shah Rukh for his "versatility and ability to convey complex emotions". Noting "he redefined love stories in the '90s with films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai", the AI added that he has proven his acting chops beyond romance as well, mentioning Devdas (tragic intensity), Chak De! India (inspirational restraint), or My Name Is Khan (sensitive portrayal of a man with Asperger’s). Grok summed up SRK's acting style: "His expressive eyes and dialogue delivery give him an edge in roles requiring subtlety and depth, though some critique his tendency to lean into melodrama or overplay romantic tropes."

Is it Shah Rukh or Salman, though?

But as push came to shove, Grok was forced to make a choice, and the AI chose Shah Rukh over Salman. In its detailed analysis, it responded: "If we judge purely on acting skill, Shah Rukh Khan likely edges out Salman due to his broader range and ability to adapt across genres—romance, drama, thriller, and even negative roles (Darr, Baazigar). Salman’s appeal is more tied to his star charisma than consistent acting finesse."

However, the AI did add a rider. "That said, 'better' depends on preference: if you value raw energy and crowd-pleasing heroism, Salman might take the crown; if you prioritize emotional nuance and variety, Shah Rukh stands taller," it added.

About Grok

Grok is an AI chatbot developed by Elon Musk's company X (earlier known as Twitter). Similar to OpenAI's ChatGPT, Grok can engage in conversation with users. Accessible via the X Premium subscription, Grok is known for its rather 'spicy' or 'rebellious' answers that other AI models generally avoid.