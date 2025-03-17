Meet Shah Rukh Khan's new filmy neighbours as star leaves Mannat for new Bandra apartment

Actor Shah Rukh Khan is set to move to a new address soon. The superstar has resided in his palatial Bandra bungalow Mannat for over two decades now. But come May, renovation work will begin at Mannat and SRK and family will temporarily shift to two apartments nearby. This will be the first time since the late 90s that Shah Rukh will share a property with someone else. And that will mean he will have 'next door neighbours' for the first time in over 20 years. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan to live in rented flat in Bandra for ₹24 lakh per month as he leaves Mannat with family; here's why) Shah Rukh Khan and his family are set to move to a new apartment in Bandra. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(PTI)

Where is Shah Rukh Khan moving to

Shah Rukh, along with his wife Gauri and children—Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam—are relocating to four floors of a luxury apartment building in the nearby Pali Hill area of Bandra. The building, Puja Casa, is co-owned by filmmaker Vashu Bhagnani, his son actor-filmmaker Jackky Bhagnani, and daughter Deepshikha Deshmukh. Like Vashu's film production company, Pooja Entertainment, Puja Casa is named after his wife, Pooja Bhagnani.

The actor has leased two duplex apartments on the building's first, second, seventh, and eighth floors. The rest of the floors are occupied by the other residents of the building. Sources told HT that renovation work at Mannat is set to begin in May. This includes a long-proposed extension of the bungalow, for which Shah Rukh had to get the court's permission. Mannat is a Grade III heritage structure; any structural change can only occur after securing proper permissions. This means that the Khan family will stay at Puja Casa for at least two years.

Who are Shah Rukh's new neighbours

Puja Casa has been home to the Bhagnanis for years now. Vashu Bhagnani and his wife live in the building along with their children. Jackky Bhagnani and his wife—actor Rakul Preet Singh—also live in the building. Their Instagram photos and stories over the years have been geotagged to the building. The Bhagnanis are now effectively SRK and family's neighbours for the next 2-3 years until the Khans return to a new and renovated Mannat.

According to sources, Shah Rukh and his team are working to ensure proper safety and privacy for him and his family at the apartment complex. The apartments have been leased for three years.