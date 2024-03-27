 Interested in Elon Musk's Grok AI chatbot? Here's how and when you can use it - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Interested in Elon Musk's Grok AI chatbot? Here's how and when you can use it

ByHT News Desk
Mar 27, 2024 07:42 AM IST

Grok was unveiled last year by Elon Musk as he attempts to compete with OpenAI that he helped to create in 2015.

Elon Musk said that his artificial intelligence startup xAI's chatbot Grok will be enabled for all premium subscribers of his social media platform X (formerly Twitter). He announced the development on X without revealing any more details. Earlier, the chatbot was available only to X Premium subscribers. This comes after Elon musk said that xAI would open-source Grok after he sued OpenAI for allegedly abandoning its original mission in favor of a for-profit model.

Tesla and SpaceX's CEO Elon Musk looks on, during an in-conversation event. Grok was unveiled last year by Elon Musk.(AP)
Tesla and SpaceX's CEO Elon Musk looks on, during an in-conversation event. Grok was unveiled last year by Elon Musk.(AP)

Read more: Sam Altman says he thought Elon Musk would have 'more empathy' for OpenAI: ‘Truly astonishing’

Grok was unveiled last year by the multi-billionaire as he attempts to compete with OpenAI that he helped to create in 2015 along with its CEO Sam Altman. Elon Musk left OpenAI a few years later.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Grok open-source

Aiming to give public free access to experiment with the code behind the technology, Grok will be open-sourced as per Elon Musk. This is also similar to Meta and France's Mistral, both of which have open-source AI models.

Read more: Watch: Elon Musk’s first Neuralink brain chip patient plays chess using telepathy. Did he win?

"This week, @xAI will open source Grok," Elon Musk said in a post on X earlier joining companies such as Meta who have supported an open source system in which researchers and other companies can access the technology's inner workings and thereby develop new products or innovations. In December, Meta, IBM and dozens of startups and researchers launched an alliance defending more open and collaborative AI.

Secrecy around AI models

Although, OpenAI and Google support a higher level of secrecy in order to protect technology from bad actors. Elon Musk even said in a post that he would drop his case if OpenAI changed its name to ClosedAI.

Read more: Elon Musk's X Corp loses lawsuit against hate speech watchdog

OpenAI vs Elon Musk

Sam Altman's company has argued that Elon Musk's case is personal- an classic case of sour grapes after leaving the company.

"Seeing the remarkable technological advances OpenAI has achieved, Musk now wants that success for himself," OpenAI said in a court filing, adding, “Musk purports to bring this suit for humanity when the truth -- evident even from the face of Musk's contradictory pleading -- is that he brings it to advance his own commercial interests.”

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Interested in Elon Musk's Grok AI chatbot? Here's how and when you can use it
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On