Interested in Elon Musk's Grok AI chatbot? Here's how and when you can use it

Elon Musk said that his artificial intelligence startup xAI's chatbot Grok will be enabled for all premium subscribers of his social media platform X (formerly Twitter). He announced the development on X without revealing any more details. Earlier, the chatbot was available only to X Premium subscribers. This comes after Elon musk said that xAI would open-source Grok after he sued OpenAI for allegedly abandoning its original mission in favor of a for-profit model. Tesla and SpaceX's CEO Elon Musk looks on, during an in-conversation event. Grok was unveiled last year by Elon Musk.(AP)

Grok was unveiled last year by the multi-billionaire as he attempts to compete with OpenAI that he helped to create in 2015 along with its CEO Sam Altman. Elon Musk left OpenAI a few years later.

Grok open-source

Aiming to give public free access to experiment with the code behind the technology, Grok will be open-sourced as per Elon Musk. This is also similar to Meta and France's Mistral, both of which have open-source AI models.

"This week, @xAI will open source Grok," Elon Musk said in a post on X earlier joining companies such as Meta who have supported an open source system in which researchers and other companies can access the technology's inner workings and thereby develop new products or innovations. In December, Meta, IBM and dozens of startups and researchers launched an alliance defending more open and collaborative AI.

Secrecy around AI models

Although, OpenAI and Google support a higher level of secrecy in order to protect technology from bad actors. Elon Musk even said in a post that he would drop his case if OpenAI changed its name to ClosedAI.

OpenAI vs Elon Musk

Sam Altman's company has argued that Elon Musk's case is personal- an classic case of sour grapes after leaving the company.

"Seeing the remarkable technological advances OpenAI has achieved, Musk now wants that success for himself," OpenAI said in a court filing, adding, “Musk purports to bring this suit for humanity when the truth -- evident even from the face of Musk's contradictory pleading -- is that he brings it to advance his own commercial interests.”