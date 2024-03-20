 Sam Altman says he thought Elon Musk would have 'more empathy' for OpenAI: ‘Truly astonishing’ - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Sam Altman says he thought Elon Musk would have 'more empathy' for OpenAI: ‘Truly astonishing’

ByHT News Desk
Mar 20, 2024 10:06 AM IST

Sam Altman said that at one point Elon Musk wanted to “make OpenAI into a for-profit company that he could have control of”.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said that he somehow always assumed that his former cofounder Elon Musk would have "more empathy" for the AI company's huge ambitions. He said, “It wasn't that long ago Elon was crazily talking about launching rockets when people were laughing at that thought, so I think he'd have more empathy for this.”

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said that he thought Elon Musk would have had "more empathy" because of this reason.(Getty Images)
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said that he thought Elon Musk would have had "more empathy" because of this reason.(Getty Images)

Read more: OpenAI's Sam Altman picks this lawyer to fight Elon Musk case

Elon Musk lawsuit against Sam Altman

Sam Altman also talked about Elon Musk's rocket company SpaceX and his lawsuit against OpenAI and its founders. Elon Musk filed a lawsuit against the ChatGPT maker and Sam Altman accusing the company of violating its nonprofit mission when it partnered with Microsoft.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

But Sam Altman said that at one point Elon Musk wanted to “make OpenAI into a for-profit company that he could have control of”- prior to his departure from OpenAI's board in 2018.

Read more: Sam Altman says he texted Elon Musk after OpenAI lawsuit. Then this happened

What Sam Altman said on Elon Musk and lawsuit?

Sam Altman said that he found Elon Musk's lawsuit and conduct very bewildering. Talking about Elon Musk's post in which he said that he would drop his lawsuit against OpenAI if they changed their name to “ClosedAI", Sam Altman said, “I think that speaks to the seriousness with which Elon means the lawsuit, and that's like an astonishing thing to say, I think.”

Read more: Elon Musk says will drop lawsuit if OpenAI changes name to…

“Look, I think this whole thing is unbecoming of a builder. And I respect Elon as one of the great builders of our time,” he said, adding, “It makes me sad. And I think it makes a lot of people sad. There's a lot of people who've really looked up to him for a long time.”

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Sam Altman says he thought Elon Musk would have 'more empathy' for OpenAI: ‘Truly astonishing’
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On