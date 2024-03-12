OpenAI's Sam Altman picks this lawyer to fight Elon Musk case

Elon Musk-Sam Altman lawsuit: OpenAI hired a law firm that Elon Musk earlier sued for $90 million to defend it against Tesla owner's recent case. Elon Musk had alleged that Microsoft-backed artificial intelligence company left its nonprofit mission to ensure that AI benefits humanity and is focussing on profit making, claims that OpenAI firmly denied. OpenAI said that Elon Musk signed off on the company’s decision to become a for-profit entity after Elon Musk said that the startup was moving away from its mission to make responsible AI. Tesla owner Elon Musk sued OpenAI Sam Altman saying that the company abandoned its nonprofit mission to ensure that AI benefits humanity.

Who is representing OpenAI in court?

In the lawsuit, OpenAI will be represented by lawyers at Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz and another team from Morrison & Foerster, according to a filing made public in San Francisco Superior Court as per news agency Reuters. The lawyers said that Elon Musk's claims in the lawsuit “rest on convoluted — often incoherent — factual premises”.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

William Savitt, co-chair of Wachtell’s litigation department, will be representing OpenAI. He was also a lead attorney in the Delaware litigation seeking to require Elon Musk to complete purchase of Twitter.

Elon Musk said that the company reached its obligations to develop technology “for the benefit of humanity, not to personally benefit the individual Defendants and the largest technology company in the world.” Elon Musk's attorney in the OpenAI case is Morgan Chu of Irell & Manella.

Elon Musk's earlier encounter with Wachtell

Elon Musk had sued New York-based Wachtell in the same San Francisco court last year and challenged $90 million in legal fees that the law firm earned as counsel to Twitter in its effort to force Tesla owner to buy the social media platform for $44 billion.

What has OpenAI said on Elon Musk's lawsuit?

OpenAI said that Elon Musk had accepted the company’s decision to become a for-profit entity as he needed to raise “billions” of dollars. The company said in a blog post, “We’re sad that it’s come to this with someone whom we’ve deeply admired — someone who inspired us to aim higher, then told us we would fail, started a competitor, and then sued us when we started making meaningful progress towards OpenAI’s mission without him."