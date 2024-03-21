 Watch: Elon Musk’s first Neuralink brain chip patient plays chess using telepathy. Did he win? - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Watch: Elon Musk’s first Neuralink brain chip patient plays chess using telepathy. Did he win?

ByHT News Desk
Mar 21, 2024 07:43 AM IST

The company has said that the implant attempts to enable people to control a computer cursor or keyboard using only their thoughts. Watch latest video here

Elon Musk's brain-chip startup Neuralink livestreamed its first patient implanted with a chip using his mind to play online chess. In the video, Noland Arbaugh, who was paralyzed below the shoulder after a diving accident, played chess on his laptop and moved the cursor using the Neuralink device. The company has said that the implant attempts to enable people to control a computer cursor or keyboard using only their thoughts.

Nolan Arbaugh, 29, (right, with a Neuralink engineer) has become the first person to ever use the Neuralink tech.
Nolan Arbaugh, 29, (right, with a Neuralink engineer) has become the first person to ever use the Neuralink tech.

Read more: Microsoft AI’s new CEO Mustafa Suleyman is a college dropout: Top things to know

The 29-year-old had received an implant from the company in January and could control a computer mouse using his thoughts, Elon Musk said last month.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Neuralink patient on his implant procedure

In the video which was streamed on Elon Musk's social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Noland Arbaugh talked about the implant procedure and said, “The surgery was super easy. I literally was released from the hospital a day later. I have no cognitive impairments.”

Read more: Did Mark Zuckerberg just buy this 118-meter megayacht? It is a tad shorter than Jeff Bezos' superboat

Referring to the game Civilization VI, he said, "I had basically given up playing that game. You all (Neuralink) gave me the ability to do that again and played for 8 hours straight."

Does Neuralink work as per the brain chip patient

Read more: Sam Altman says he thought Elon Musk would have 'more empathy' for OpenAI: ‘Truly astonishing’

While elaborating on his experience with the new technology, he said that it is "not perfect" and they “have run into some issues”, adding, “I don't want people to think that this is the end of the journey, there's still a lot of work to be done, but it has already changed my life.”

Experts remain sceptic

Although, Kip Ludwig, former program director for neural engineering at the US National Institutes of Health, said that what Neuralink showed was not a “breakthrough” because “it is still in the very early days post-implantation, and there is a lot of learning on both the Neuralink side and the subject's side to maximize the amount of information for control that can be achieved.”

It's certainly a good starting point," he added.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Watch: Elon Musk’s first Neuralink brain chip patient plays chess using telepathy. Did he win?
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On