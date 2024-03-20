Microsoft AI’s new CEO Mustafa Suleyman is a college dropout: Top things to know
Mar 20, 2024 10:36 AM IST
Here's all you need to know about the new CEO of Microsoft AI Mustafa Suleyman
Inflection AI co-founder Mustafa Suleyman is set to head Microsoft's consumer artificial intelligence business. The role is similar to the one which was briefly accepted by OpenAI’s Sam Altman following his ouster as the CEO of the ChatGPT company. Mustafa Suleyman has been a senior fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School and is also part of the steering committee of the World Economic Forum’s AI Governance Alliance. Here's all you need to know about the new CEO of Microsoft AI Mustafa Suleyman:
- Mustafa Suleyman was in the list of 100 most influential people in AI in 2023 released by Time Magazine.
- He was born in 1984 in London to a Syrian father who was a taxi driver and an English mother who worked as a nurse. He comes from a very humble background.
- Mustafa Suleyman is a college dropout who left Oxford University to venture into a non-profit telephone counselling service which became one of the largest mental health support services in the UK for Muslims.
- He has also worked on conflict resolution and social problems at the United Nations (UN), World Wide Fund (WWF) for Nature and with the Dutch government.
- He co-founded his first AI startup DeepMind in 2010 which was later acquired by Google in 2014.
- He then worked at Google as VP of AI Products and AI Policy.
- One of his major achievements include the application of DeepMind’s machine learning algorithms to reduce 40 per cent energy consumption by Google’s data centres.
- He started Inflection AI with LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman in 2022. The company went on to raise $1.5 billion and is valued at $4 billion. Its backers include Microsoft, NVIDIA, Bill Gates, and Hoffman himself.
- He also wrote a book 'The Coming Wave: Technology, Power, and the Twenty-first Century's Greatest Dilemma' which has been translated into 32 languages.
