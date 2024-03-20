Microsoft AI’s new CEO Mustafa Suleyman is a college dropout: Top things to know

Inflection AI co-founder Mustafa Suleyman is set to head Microsoft's consumer artificial intelligence business. The role is similar to the one which was briefly accepted by OpenAI’s Sam Altman following his ouster as the CEO of the ChatGPT company. Mustafa Suleyman has been a senior fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School and is also part of the steering committee of the World Economic Forum’s AI Governance Alliance. Here's all you need to know about the new CEO of Microsoft AI Mustafa Suleyman:

