Did Mark Zuckerberg just buy this 118-meter megayacht? It is a tad shorter than Jeff Bezos' superboat

ByHT News Desk
Mar 20, 2024 12:59 PM IST

Earlier it was reported that Mark Zuckerberg visited Feadship's shipyard in the Netherlands. Did he buy a superyacht just like Jeff Bezos?

Mark Zuckerbger might be the new owner of Launchpad, a megayacht currently moored in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The 118 meters long boat made its maiden voyage from Gibraltar to St Maarten last week. The boat is reportedly nine meters shorter than Jeff Bezos' superyacht Koru.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is seen. It was reported that he has bought a 118-meter boat. (Reuters)
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is seen. It was reported that he has bought a 118-meter boat. (Reuters)

Although, Business Insider reported that the transaction could not be confirmed as yacht world insiders declined to share any details. Earlier reports about Mark Zuckerberg owning superyacht Ulysses have proven false.

The ship's builder Feadship told the outlet, "It is Feadship's standard policy to never divulge any information about our yachts with reference to ownership, costs, or delivery, etc. Whether it is an 18-meter Feadship from the 1960s or a 118-meter Feadship from the 21st century, we do not share private information.”

Mark Zuckerberg's Launchpad reports

Earlier it was reported that Mark Zuckerberg visited Feadship's shipyard in the Netherlands. In March last year, yachting bloggers like eSysman SuperYachts and Autoevolution speculated that he officially bought the boat, originally built for a sanctioned Russian businessman, at a $300 million price tag.

Public marine tracking also said that the yacht bears the flag of the Marshall Islands, a US territory and commonplace for American buyers- which indicates Mark Zuckerberg's ownership. 

Which other billionaires have superyachts?

If reports are true, Mark Zuckerberg joins a cohort of superyacht-owning tech billionaires like Jeff Bezos, Oracle cofounder Larry Ellison and Google cofounders Sergey Brin and Larry Page.

More on Jeff Bezos' superyacht

Jeff Bezos has a $500 million superyacht, reports suggested. Named Koru, the colossal ship began cruising the Mediterranean around Mallorca as the 417-foot megaship first left Rotterdam in the Netherlands for sea trials in February and dropped anchor in Mallorca last year. 

