 Deepinder Goyal's apology on Zomato's veg fleet uniform: ‘Listening without ego… you made us understand’ - Hindustan Times
Deepinder Goyal's apology on Zomato's veg fleet uniform: ‘Listening without ego… you made us understand’

ByHT News Desk
Mar 20, 2024 09:48 AM IST

For the service, Zomato planned to rope in restaurants serving only vegetarian food.

Zomato said that all its delivery partners will continue to wear red as the food delivery giant rolled back its decision to introduce a green uniform for those delivering food to vegetarians. The decision came amid an outcry over Zomato's announcement of a 'pure veg' fleet as social media users pointed out that it could lead to a ban on the entry of red-uniform delivery partners in apartment complexes where vegetarians are in a majority while others pointed out that it may lead to problems for tenants ordering non-vegetarian food.

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal shared the picture saying he was stepping out to deliver some pure veg orders with the newly launched pure veg fleet.(@deepigoyal)
Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal shared the picture saying he was stepping out to deliver some pure veg orders with the newly launched pure veg fleet.(@deepigoyal)

What was Zomato's ‘pure veg fleets' plan?

Announcing Zomato's plan for ‘pure veg fleets', Deepinder Goyal had earlier said that it was being introduced on the basis of feedback from customers. He said, “India has the largest percentage of vegetarians in the world, and one of the most important feedback we've gotten from them is that they are very particular about how their food is cooked, and how their food is handled.”

For the service, Zomato planned to rope in restaurants serving only vegetarian food and delivery partners linked with this service will not handle any non-vegetarian packets as Deepinder Goyal stressed that this segregation strictly serves as a dietary preference, irrespective of a person's religion or caste.

Deepinder Goyal's apology on Zomato's ‘pure veg fleets'\

Zomato CEO said in a post on X (formerly Twitter), “We now realise that even some of our customers could get into trouble with their landlords, and that would not be a nice thing if that happened because of us. Thanks everyone for talking about this last night. You made us understand the unintended consequences of this rollout. All the love, and all the brickbats were all so useful - and helped us get to this optimal point.”

He added, “We are always listening, without unnecessary ego, or pride. We look forward to continue serving you.”

