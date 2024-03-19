Zomato's 'pure veg' delivery fleet launch sparks debate: 'Best Swiggy ad ever!'

Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal on Tuesday sparked a debate on social media by announcing a dedicated fleet for his food delivery company that will serve orders from ‘pure veg’ restaurants in a green delivery box, with many calling the move discriminatory and exclusionist. Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal shared the picture saying he was stepping out to deliver some pure veg orders with the newly launched pure veg fleet.(@deepigoyal)

In a series of posts on X, Deepinder Goyal announced the launch of a “pure veg mode" along with a “pure veg fleet” on Zomato for customers “who have a 100% vegetarian dietary preference.” He said that ‘pure veg mode’ will consist of restaurants that serve only “pure” vegetarian food, excluding all restaurants which serve any non-veg food item.

“This means that a non-veg meal, or even a veg meal served by a non-veg restaurant will never go inside the green delivery box meant for our Pure Veg Fleet,” Goyal added.

He, however, insisted that the move doesn’t “serve or alienate any religious, or political preference”.

While some social media users hailed the initiative as a “masterstroke”, it didn't go down well with many others.

“This will make Zomato a preferred choice in millions of households in India. Master stroke. They truly understand consumer psychology,” wrote a user.

“Superb initiative,” said another. “As many vegetarians are uncomfortable with keeping veg food in close proximity with non veg, this initiative will eliminate that concern.”

Criticising the move, a user said, "It wasn't enough that our food is considered a sin to eat, us filthy for eating it, and to be discriminated for cooking or ordering it at home. Now we watch as RWAs with their history of great decisions make houses "pure veg fleet only"."

“Best Swiggy ad ever!” quipped another.

“If Zomato uses different colored boxes to deliver veg food, bigoted landlords can harass tenants if they see non-green colors. Whatever assurance of veg fleet if needed must be kept inside the app only,” a user said.

