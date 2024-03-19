Zomato launches ‘pure veg mode’, dedicated vegetarian fleet. Deepinder Goyal steps out to deliver orders

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal on March 19 launched ‘Pure Veg Mode’ along with a ‘Pure Veg Fleet’ on Zomato for customers having 100 per cent vegetarian preference. This feature will be rolled out in phases pan India. Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal (right) with the company's food delivery CEO Rakesh Ranjan (left). (X/@deepigoyal)

Goyal shared details about Zomato’s new feature on X. He tweeted that this feature was launched after taking into consideration the feedback that they received from customers who consume vegetarian food. He also shared that Pure Veg Mode will only list the restaurants serving pure vegetarian food. Additionally, the orders placed through this mode will be picked and delivered by Zomato’s Pure Veg Fleet carrying green delivery boxes.

He also shared a picture of a delivery executive from the Pure Veg Fleet.

Goyal even shared a picture of himself and Zomato food delivery CEO Rakesh Ranjan wearing the green jacket worn by delivery agents of Zomato’s newly launched Pure Veg Fleet. He also stepped out to deliver a few orders on day one of the launch himself.

The tweet was shared a little over an hour ago on X. It has since garnered close to 5,000 views and still counting. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to this post here:

“Thanks, once I got chicken in my veg food!” posted an individual.

Another added, “True. Vegetarians feel most comfortable eating and ordering from only vegetarian restaurants. The biggest concern is how their foods are handled. Whether separate utensils and oils are used or not?”

“Will it be another application, or Zomato would have feature in it?” shared a third.

A fourth commented, “I have worked in a 3-star resort and I know how cooking is done. Using non-veg cooked oil in vegetarian food is absolutely normal. A lot of people will feel disgusted with this.”