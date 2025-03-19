Karnataka Assembly: Congress to move anti-Waqf bill resolution

Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil will move the anti-Waqf bill resolution in the state legislative assembly on Wednesday. Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah speaks in the state assembly in Bengaluru. (ANI/File)

Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil in a statement said that the house unanimously rejected the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 as it is completely against the universal aspirations of the people of the state and has urged the centre to withdraw the legislation.

"This Act does not reflect aspirations and opportunities of all sections of the people of the country. This House unanimously rejects the amendment to the Waqf Act as it is an Act that is completely against the universal aspirations and aspirations of the people of Karnataka and the secular principles. In this context, this House unanimously requests the Central Government to take action without delay to respect the unanimous views of the country by immediately withdrawing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024"

Earlier today, Senior Congress leader Harish Rawat urged the central government to remain receptive to the objections raised by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) over the proposed Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, saying that efforts must be made to reach a "minimum agreement".

"The Muslim Personal Law Board is an umbrella organisation of the minorities. If it says something, it should be taken seriously. If something is done that the minorities don't agree with, we should try to reach at least a minimum agreement so that they don't feel unheard. The country must ensure an emotion of generosity instead of narrowness," Rawat, former Uttarakhand Chief Minister, told ANI.

The Waqf Act of 1995, enacted to regulate Waqf properties, has long been criticised for issues such as mismanagement, corruption, and encroachments.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 aims to address these challenges by introducing reforms such as digitisation, enhanced audits, improved transparency, and legal mechanisms to reclaim illegally occupied properties.