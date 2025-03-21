Honey trap scandal resurfaces in Karnataka: Minister alleges 48 politicians targeted, probe ordered

The controversy surrounding alleged honey traps and secret recordings has once again emerged in Karnataka politics. State Minister K.N. Ranjanna has claimed that as many as 48 politicians from various parties have fallen victim to honey trap schemes, where individuals—particularly women—are used to manipulate and jeopardize political careers. Calling it a grave issue, Ranjanna urged the government to launch a high-level investigation into the matter. Karnataka minister KN Ranjanna

Also Read - BJP protests against Greater Bengaluru Authority Act, calls it unconstitutional

CDs and pen drives: A political weapon?

Addressing the Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Thursday, Ranjanna expressed concern over the growing influence of such tactics in state politics. "Based on the information I have, nearly 48 leaders have been ensnared in this game of CDs and pen drives, which are used to bring an end to their political journeys. Even members of the Opposition have been targeted," he stated.

He further demanded an official probe from Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara, stressing that the issue had tainted political ethics across party lines. "Karnataka has been referred to as a ‘factory of CDs and pen drives’—not by me, but by many others. This is a serious matter. There are even reports of two prominent Tumakuru ministers being caught in such traps. Now, Tumakuru has only two ministers—Dr. Parameshwara and myself. If I respond further, it wouldn’t be appropriate. The real masterminds behind this must be exposed so the public knows the truth," he asserted.

Also Read -Two arrested for writing pro-Pakistan slogans, abusing Kannadigas in Bengaluru factory

Targeted politicians speak out

Ranjanna’s son, MLC Rajendra, also weighed in on the issue, revealing that there have been repeated attempts over the last six months to honey trap multiple MLAs. He alleged that an organized effort was underway to entrap politicians using such schemes.

Echoing similar concerns, Minister Satish Jarkiholi confirmed that honey trap attempts were not new to Karnataka politics. "Yes, these traps have been attempted, though not always successful. This has been happening for nearly two decades. Politicians across the spectrum—whether from the Congress, BJP, or JDS—have been targeted," he revealed.

High-level probe ordered

In response to the growing concerns, Home Minister G. Parameshwara announced that the government is prepared to conduct a detailed inquiry into the allegations. Speaking during the Assembly's budget session, he stated, "If we are to maintain the dignity of this House, this issue must be addressed appropriately. If Minister Ranjanna submits a formal request, I will order a high-level probe. The truth must come out."