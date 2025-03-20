Two arrested for writing pro-Pakistan slogans, abusing Kannadigas in Bengaluru factory

Karnataka's Ramanagara police have arrested two men for allegedly defacing the walls of a factory washroom in Bidadi, located at the outskirts of Bengaluru with pro-Pakistan slogans and derogatory remarks against Kannadigas. The accused, identified as Haimad Hussain (21) and Sadiq (24), are contract workers from North Karnataka employed by a company associated with a Japanese automotive parts manufacturer in Bhimenahalli, Bidadi. Three arrested in Bengaluru after they allegedly wrote pro-Pakistan slogans on company wall.

The incident, which came to light on March 14, prompted the company's HR department to take swift action by terminating their employment and issuing a strict warning to all employees against engaging in such behavior.

According to police sources, the accused claimed during questioning that their actions were fueled by anger towards colleagues who allegedly mocked them after Pakistan's defeat to India in the recently concluded ICC Champions Trophy. In retaliation, they scribbled the controversial messages on the washroom walls.

However, the issue escalated when an employee took screenshots of the graffiti and shared them on social media, causing the posts to go viral. Following this, the company's HR department filed a complaint at Bidadi police station. A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act. "Both accused have been arrested, and further investigation is underway," a police official confirmed.

Meanwhile, the BJP has strongly condemned the incident, alleging a rise in such activities under the Congress government in Karnataka. Taking to social media platform X, the Karnataka BJP wrote:

"At Bidadi’s Toyota-linked factory, two individuals, Ahmed Hussain and Sadik, wrote 'Pakistan Jai' and offensive remarks against Kannadigas on restroom walls! Ever since @INCKarnataka came to power, Pak sympathizers have been openly disrespecting Kannadigas. Will this government dismiss them as 'mentally unstable' and scrap the FIR to safeguard its vote bank? Or will it finally stand with Kannadigas for once?"

