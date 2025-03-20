‘Shoot above the leg’: BJP MLA’s controversial call for tougher policing on ‘outsiders' in Bengaluru

Amid rising crime rates in Bengaluru, Yelahanka MLA and BJP leader SR Vishwanath has sparked controversy with his remarks in the Karnataka Assembly. He alleged that a significant portion of criminal activities in the city is carried out by individuals from outside the state and urged the authorities to take stricter action against them. BJP leader SR Vishwanath has sparked controversy with his remarks in the Karnataka.

What did the MLA say?

Addressing Home Minister G Parameshwara, Vishwanath questioned why these alleged ‘outsider’ offenders were not being dealt with more sternly. He also suggested that police should aim their gunshots slightly above the leg while handling such criminals, implying the need for more aggressive policing.

During his speech, Vishwanath cited multiple incidents to support his claims. He mentioned a recent case in which Nepali nationals were involved in a violent scuffle at Lalbagh Botanical Gardens during Holi celebrations. The altercation between two groups turned aggressive, leading to assaults using sticks and water bottles, causing panic among visitors. Police intervened and arrested three individuals in connection with the brawl.

Another case he referred to was the murder of three laborers from Bihar at a construction site in the city during Holi festivities. According to police reports, two victims were discovered lifeless on the third floor, while the third, who was critically injured, succumbed to his wounds while being transported to the hospital.

A few months ago, Mahalakshmi, a woman in Bengaluru, was brutally killed and dismembered by her boyfriend, Mukti Ranjan Roy, a native of Odisha. Her remains were found chopped into over 50 pieces and stored in a refrigerator, shocking the city.

These incidents have reignited discussions on law enforcement and crime prevention in Bengaluru, with demands for stricter measures against criminals, irrespective of their origin. Meanwhile, Vishwanath’s statements have drawn criticism, with concerns being raised over the potential targeting of migrant communities and the impact of his remarks on social harmony.