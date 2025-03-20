Menu Explore
Karnataka bandh on March 22: Here is what to expect and who will be affected for 12 hours

ByHT News Desk
Mar 20, 2025 11:49 AM IST

Kannada Okkoota leads 12-hour bandh in response to violence against bus conductor, demanding action against pro-Marathi organizations.

Several pro-Kannada organizations have announced Karnataka bandh on Saturday, March 22, in response to an alleged assault on a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus conductor in Belagavi. The conductor was reportedly attacked for not speaking Marathi, intensifying existing linguistic tensions in the region.

Pro-Kannada groups called for a state-wide bandh on March 22 to protest against an attack on KSRTC driver in Maharashtra. (ANI)
Pro-Kannada groups called for a state-wide bandh on March 22 to protest against an attack on KSRTC driver in Maharashtra. (ANI)

Also Read - Karnataka HC grants permission for ‘Justice for Sowjanya’ protest in Bengaluru's Freedom Park

The 12-hour bandh, from 6 AM to 6 PM, has been called by Kannada Okkoota, a coalition of various Kannada advocacy groups. The attack, allegedly carried out by individuals associated with pro-Marathi organizations, has sparked widespread outrage among Kannada activists, leading to demands for stricter action.

What are the key demands of protesters?

The organizers are demanding the government to take strong action against pro-Marathi groups, particularly the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES). They have demanded a ban on organizations accused of inciting violence and disrupting regional harmony.

As tensions remain high in Belagavi and other border districts, authorities are expected to deploy security personnel to prevent any untoward incidents. Commuters and businesses are advised to plan accordingly as the state braces for the day-long shutdown.

What are likely to be impacted?

Educational institutions

With ongoing examinations, students and parents are concerned about possible disruptions. While some academic institutions have voiced moral support for the shutdown, they have yet to announce official closures.

Public transport

KSRTC and Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) unions have indicated their backing for the bandh, suggesting that bus services across the state may be affected. However, there is no official confirmation from the boards yet. Additionally, app-based cab services like Ola and Uber, along with various auto-rickshaw unions, have pledged their support, hinting at possible transport disruptions.

Also Read - Three arrested after Holi clash between Nepali groups at Bengaluru's Lalbagh

Commercial sector

Businesses, including restaurants and cinemas, have extended symbolic support but are expected to remain operational.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
