Karnataka bandh on March 22: Here is what to expect and who will be affected for 12 hours
Kannada Okkoota leads 12-hour bandh in response to violence against bus conductor, demanding action against pro-Marathi organizations.
Several pro-Kannada organizations have announced Karnataka bandh on Saturday, March 22, in response to an alleged assault on a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus conductor in Belagavi. The conductor was reportedly attacked for not speaking Marathi, intensifying existing linguistic tensions in the region.
The 12-hour bandh, from 6 AM to 6 PM, has been called by Kannada Okkoota, a coalition of various Kannada advocacy groups. The attack, allegedly carried out by individuals associated with pro-Marathi organizations, has sparked widespread outrage among Kannada activists, leading to demands for stricter action.
What are the key demands of protesters?
The organizers are demanding the government to take strong action against pro-Marathi groups, particularly the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES). They have demanded a ban on organizations accused of inciting violence and disrupting regional harmony.
As tensions remain high in Belagavi and other border districts, authorities are expected to deploy security personnel to prevent any untoward incidents. Commuters and businesses are advised to plan accordingly as the state braces for the day-long shutdown.
What are likely to be impacted?
Educational institutions
With ongoing examinations, students and parents are concerned about possible disruptions. While some academic institutions have voiced moral support for the shutdown, they have yet to announce official closures.
Public transport
KSRTC and Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) unions have indicated their backing for the bandh, suggesting that bus services across the state may be affected. However, there is no official confirmation from the boards yet. Additionally, app-based cab services like Ola and Uber, along with various auto-rickshaw unions, have pledged their support, hinting at possible transport disruptions.
Commercial sector
Businesses, including restaurants and cinemas, have extended symbolic support but are expected to remain operational.
