Karnataka bandh tomorrow: What are the key demands of pro-Kannada organizations?

Several pro-Kannada organizations have called for a statewide bandh on Saturday, March 22, in response to an alleged assault on a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus conductor in Belagavi. Representational Image(Arijit Sen/HT Photo)

The conductor was reportedly attacked for not speaking Marathi, reigniting long-standing linguistic tensions between Karnataka and Maharashtra.

The 12-hour bandh, from 6 am to 6 pm, has been organized by Kannada Okkoota, a coalition of various pro-Kannada groups. Outraged by the incident, Kannada activists are demanding strict action against those responsible, particularly pro-Marathi groups, whom they accuse of inciting violence and disrupting regional harmony.

Key demands of protesters

The protesting organizations have urged the Karnataka government to take a firm stance against pro-Marathi groups, especially the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES), which has been at the center of past controversies in Belagavi.

Activists are calling for a ban on organizations allegedly responsible for fostering tensions between Kannada and Marathi speakers.

Authorities are expected to deploy additional security forces across Belagavi and other sensitive areas to maintain law and order during the bandh. Commuters and businesses have been advised to prepare for potential disruptions as protests are likely to impact daily activities.

Government response

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday said the state government would not encourage a bandh and that the administration would speak to pro-Kannada organisations to make them understand that it is not the "right approach".

Background of the incident

The controversy erupted last week when a KSRTC bus conductor was reportedly assaulted by individuals linked to pro-Marathi organizations while operating a bus from Belagavi city to Balekundri. Following the attack, interstate bus services between Karnataka and Maharashtra were suspended, escalating the decades-old border and language dispute between the two states.

The dispute over Belagavi dates back to 1957, following the linguistic reorganization of Indian states. Maharashtra has long laid claim to Belagavi—which was once part of the Bombay Presidency—arguing that the region, along with over 800 Marathi-majority villages, should be merged into Maharashtra. Karnataka, however, maintains that Belagavi is an integral part of the state, and has consistently resisted Maharashtra's claims.

(Also Read: Karnataka bandh on March 22: Here is what to expect and who will be affected for 12 hours)

Google Trends

Google Trends.

According to Google Trends, the search term "tomorrow Karnataka bandh" started gaining traction on Thursday and peaked on Friday, with the highest number of searches coming from Karnataka, followed by Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Maharashtra.

Related queries that saw a breakout included questions like Is tomorrow a holiday?, School holiday tomorrow, Is tomorrow a bandh in Karnataka?, Tomorrow Karnataka bandh timings, and Is tomorrow a holiday due to Karnataka bandh?.