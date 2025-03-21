Who is KN Rajanna, the Karnataka Minister who made 'honey trap' allegations?

Karnataka Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna has stirred controversy with claims that 48 politicians, including national leaders, have been honey-trapped. Karnataka minister KN Rajanna(ANI)

His remarks, made during a heated discussion in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, have sparked calls for a high-level investigation.

Who is KN Rajanna?

Rajanna, a veteran politician, currently serves in the Siddaramaiah-led government. Having first entered the Karnataka Legislative Council in 1998, he later served as an MLA from Madhugiri, winning elections in 2013 and 2023. However, it was his recent allegations that have put him in the spotlight.

What sparked the controversy?

During the ongoing budget session, Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal raised concerns over an alleged honey trap attempt involving a minister from Tumakuru. Responding to this, Rajanna confirmed the allegations, stating that Karnataka had become a "CD and pen drive factory," with politicians being blackmailed.

He further claimed that 48 individuals from two political parties had fallen victim to such tactics, extending the issue beyond Karnataka to the national level.

Expressing his determination to expose the culprits, Rajanna announced plans to file a formal complaint with Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara, urging a thorough probe into the matter. "The public must know who the producers and directors behind this are," he asserted.

Home Minister G Parameshwara, in response, assured the Assembly that a high-level investigation would be ordered once Rajanna submitted a written request. "If we have to uphold the dignity of the House, this issue must be concluded appropriately," he stated.

With allegations of political honey traps now reaching the national stage, the controversy is expected to escalate, putting Karnataka’s political circles under intense scrutiny.

What did Siddaramaiah say?

On Friday, speaking in the house, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah defended his government and said there was no question of protecting anyone in the Honey Trap.

"It is the government's responsibility to protect anyone in the case. According to the law, the guilty should be punished. The Home Minister replied that if Rajanna complained, a high -level probe would be investigated. Rajanna did not name anyone, action could be taken if he had named someone. There is no question of protecting anyone in the case," the CM said.

