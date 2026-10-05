Marnus Labuschagne ends 11-month century drought, finds his form days before first Test against South Africa

Marnus Labuschagne has now seen the highs and lows of cricket, the lows a bit too closely in the last few months. He needed runs, and by this point, there was hardly any other way to put it. He has had starts, looked good in some innings, but the big score has not arrived. Marnus Labuschagne scored a century in a warm-up game. (X Images)

The Australian has changed that now after his latest innings in Potchefstroom. The South Africa series is due to start on 9th October. So with just a few days left for the first Test match, Labuschagne has at last broken a drought of nearly 11 months. Against the Cricket South Africa Invitational XI, he scored 111 runs off 89 balls. He brought up his century in 76 deliveries and ended a long wait for a score beyond the three-figure mark.

The match's venue made the occasion a little more special. Notably, Potchefstroom is about 50 kilometres from Klerksdorp, where Labuschagne was born. So, in familiar conditions, he scaled a mountain that had stood in front of him a bit too long for his liking. Labuschagne hit 19 fours during the knock, and the best part was that he did not allow another start to be spoiled. That has been his problem in the recent past; he has often looked settled enough for a big knock but has thrown it away before turning that into something more impactful.

The wait had become a long one This will be a big boost not only for Labuschagne, but also for Australia as he bats in that crucial number three spot for them. The wait that has now ended is for any format, but when we turn our attention to Test cricket, it still continues. Labuschagne's last century came nearly three years ago. He scored it against England at Old Trafford in July 2023. In that innings, he scored 111, and since then, his numbers have only dipped. He averaged just 24.69 in the purest format during the period.

The recently concluded Bangladesh series gave his critics a louder voice. The questions around his spot in the team had become sharper. Labuschagne returned scores of 1, 31 and 4 in the three innings that he batted during the series. The Australian coach, Andrew McDonald, also cleared the requirement from the batter after that 31. “We want runs; that is the bottom line,” he said, and further added that how the batter looks in the crease is of little significance if that is not reflected on the scoreboard. “He needs some runs,” McDonald had said, and at last, Labuschagne has delivered them, albeit in a warm-up game.

There are obvious caveats. For starters, the bowling attack of CSA XI was nowhere near the standards of what Australia will be facing during the Test series. Also, the conditions for this particular game favoured the batters, as the visitors amassed 368 in just 74 overs. However, after nearly a year without a century, the importance of getting there cannot be ignored. Runs are runs, no matter the conditions and bowling attack, and for a batter who was ruling the world from that number three position at one stage, this is a reminder that the big runs are still there.

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Labuschagne finally converts Labuschagne’s last century came while playing for Queensland in the One-Day Cup in November 2025. Since then, he has failed to reach the three-figure mark, while pressure on his spot in the Australian side has continued to grow.

One of the most famous and impactful number threes in world cricket, Ricky Ponting, recently spoke about Labuschagne’s dip in form. He described Labuschagne’s position as becoming “almost untenable.” This century certainly does not remove all the doubts and pressure that have developed in the recent past. Also, the South African attack will obviously ask much tougher questions than the Invitational XI did. But he had gone 11 months without a hundred, and now he has broken that mental barrier. The first Test is just a few days away, and the timing could not have been better for Labuschagne to get some confidence back.